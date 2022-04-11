Mitutoyo America Corporation Introduces RTX Roundtracer Extreme

AURORA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitutoyo America Corporation is pleased to announce the release of the RTX Roundtracer Extreme all-in-one measuring system that integrates roundness, contour and surface roughness measurement functions on a single platform to save time and improve productivity. This advanced CNC machine utilizes speed, accuracy, and operability at the highest level to measure a wide variety of workpieces with various geometries, such as camshafts and bearings.





Key features:

Enhanced flexibility : New motorized sliding axis, detector and detector holder gives it the ability to change the stylus angle, making it easier to perform inside diameter measurement of thick workpieces while avoiding interference.

: New motorized sliding axis, detector and detector holder gives it the ability to change the stylus angle, making it easier to perform inside diameter measurement of thick workpieces while avoiding interference. High-throughput roundness measurement : Higher reproducibility and best-in-class theta-axis drive speed is achieved through increased turntable rigidity.

: Higher reproducibility and best-in-class theta-axis drive speed is achieved through increased turntable rigidity. Advanced surface roughness measurement : Increased maximum measuring diameter, support for 3D surface texture measurement and lead (twist) analysis.

: Increased maximum measuring diameter, support for 3D surface texture measurement and lead (twist) analysis. Faster X and Z axes drive speeds : Roundtracer Extreme features best-in-class speeds with a maximum of 100mm/sec with improved positioning accuracy and greatly reduced positioning times compared with conventional models.

: Roundtracer Extreme features best-in-class speeds with a maximum of 100mm/sec with improved positioning accuracy and greatly reduced positioning times compared with conventional models. Better functionality and usability: The ergonomic remote box enhances the user’s experience with clearly laid out buttons and controls.

Learn more about the RTX Roundtracer Extreme at Mitutoyo.com.

Mitutoyo Corporation is the world’s largest global provider of measurement and inspection solutions offering the most complete selection of machines, sensors, systems, and services with a line encompassing CMM (coordinate measuring machines), vision, form and finish measuring machines, as well as precision tools and instruments, and metrology data management software. Mitutoyo’s nationwide network of Metrology Centers and support operations provides application, calibration, service, repair, and educational programs to ensure that our 5,500+ metrology products will deliver measurement solutions for our global customers throughout their lifetime.

Contacts

Contact:



Mitutoyo America Corporation



965 Corporate Boulevard, Aurora, IL 60502



Phone: (630) 820-9666; Fax: (630) 820-2614



E-mail: marketing@mitutoyo.com

Website: www.mitutoyo.com

Media inquiries:



Larry Andersen



Content & Editorial Marketing Specialist



Phone: (630) 723-3509



E-mail: larry.andersen@mitutoyo.com