Home Business Wire Mitutoyo America Corporation Introduces RTX Roundtracer Extreme
Business Wire

Mitutoyo America Corporation Introduces RTX Roundtracer Extreme

di Business Wire

AURORA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitutoyo America Corporation is pleased to announce the release of the RTX Roundtracer Extreme all-in-one measuring system that integrates roundness, contour and surface roughness measurement functions on a single platform to save time and improve productivity. This advanced CNC machine utilizes speed, accuracy, and operability at the highest level to measure a wide variety of workpieces with various geometries, such as camshafts and bearings.


Key features:

  • Enhanced flexibility: New motorized sliding axis, detector and detector holder gives it the ability to change the stylus angle, making it easier to perform inside diameter measurement of thick workpieces while avoiding interference.
  • High-throughput roundness measurement: Higher reproducibility and best-in-class theta-axis drive speed is achieved through increased turntable rigidity.
  • Advanced surface roughness measurement: Increased maximum measuring diameter, support for 3D surface texture measurement and lead (twist) analysis.
  • Faster X and Z axes drive speeds: Roundtracer Extreme features best-in-class speeds with a maximum of 100mm/sec with improved positioning accuracy and greatly reduced positioning times compared with conventional models.
  • Better functionality and usability: The ergonomic remote box enhances the user’s experience with clearly laid out buttons and controls.

Learn more about the RTX Roundtracer Extreme at Mitutoyo.com.

Mitutoyo Corporation is the world’s largest global provider of measurement and inspection solutions offering the most complete selection of machines, sensors, systems, and services with a line encompassing CMM (coordinate measuring machines), vision, form and finish measuring machines, as well as precision tools and instruments, and metrology data management software. Mitutoyo’s nationwide network of Metrology Centers and support operations provides application, calibration, service, repair, and educational programs to ensure that our 5,500+ metrology products will deliver measurement solutions for our global customers throughout their lifetime.

Contacts

Contact:

Mitutoyo America Corporation

965 Corporate Boulevard, Aurora, IL 60502

Phone: (630) 820-9666; Fax: (630) 820-2614

E-mail: marketing@mitutoyo.com
Website: www.mitutoyo.com

Media inquiries:

Larry Andersen

Content & Editorial Marketing Specialist

Phone: (630) 723-3509

E-mail: larry.andersen@mitutoyo.com

Articoli correlati

MoneyLion Appoints Mark Torossian as Chief Accounting Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”) (NYSE:ML), an award-winning, data-driven, digital financial platform, announced today that Mark Torossian has been...
Continua a leggere

AstroNova to Release Fiscal Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, April 14, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
WEST WARWICK, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), global leader in data visualization technologies, will report its fiscal fourth-quarter and...
Continua a leggere

LinkSquares Launches Native E-signature Solution for Comprehensive Contract Management

Business Wire Business Wire -
LinkSquares Sign delivers accelerated signature collection and enhanced visibility into contract process BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LinkSquares, the company behind the AI-powered contract...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

MoneyLion Appoints Mark Torossian as Chief Accounting Officer

Business Wire