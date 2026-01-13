Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Joins Automotive Edge Computing Consortium to Drive Distributed Data Processing and Optimize ICT Infrastructure

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AECC--The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) today announced that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), a leading provider of integrated infrastructure solutions for stable data center operations—including power, cooling, and digital systems—has joined the consortium as a member. AECC is a cross-industry, non-profit organization dedicated to advancing best practices for communication and computing infrastructure to improve the utilization of automotive big data and support the realization of a more connected and sustainable mobility society.

As a member of AECC, MHI will leverage its expertise in edge data centers and energy management to contribute to the development of distributed computing platforms, GPU resource optimization, and visualization of power generation forecasts to enable proactive use of renewable energy and surplus electricity. By actively participating in AECC initiatives, MHI aims to strengthen collaboration with global partners and optimize ICT infrastructure for automotive big data collection and processing using green power sources such as renewable energy.

"We are proud to join AECC and collaborate with industry leaders to shape the future of the connected car ecosystem," said Shin Gomi, General Manager of Data Center & Energy Management at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. "By utilizing MHI’s engineering capabilities and edge DC solutions, we aim to accelerate problem-solving and innovation to achieve decarbonization, energy efficiency, and workload shifting in data centers. Together with AECC, we will work toward building greener, economically and environmentally sustainable ICT infrastructure."

AECC accelerates the development of best practices, proof-of-concept projects, and new use cases for connected vehicles by sharing relevant insights, requirements, and technology solutions with industry standards organizations. AECC’s vision is to create an issues-driven, global ecosystem where communication and computing infrastructure and automotive big data enhance safety, efficiency, and the overall mobility experience.

"We are delighted to welcome Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to AECC and look forward to their contributions," said the AECC Board of Directors in a joint statement. "MHI brings valuable experience and technology that will help advance AECC’s efforts to build distributed computing platforms and social infrastructure for effective utilization of automotive big data."

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world’s leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com. In its data center business, MHI provides integrated “one-stop solutions” combining power systems, cooling systems, and digital technologies to create green and sustainable data centers, driving decarbonization through both power supply and energy efficiency. For more information, visit: https://www.mhi.com/products/infrastructure/data_center

About AECC

The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) is an association of cross-industry, global leaders working to explore the rapidly evolving and significant data and communications needs involved in instrumenting hundreds of millions of vehicles worldwide. The AECC’s goal is to promote best practices for communication and computing infrastructure to effectively utilize automotive big data, toward realizing an enriched mobility society. The AECC’s members are key players in the automotive, high-speed mobile network, edge computing, wireless technology, distributed computing and artificial intelligence markets. For more information about the AECC and its membership benefits, please visit https://aecc.org/.

