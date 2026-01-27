Mitsubishi Electric’s ME Innovation Fund Invests in Lucend, U.S. Startup Driving Data Center Operational Optimization

Leveraging data-driven AI optimization to improve data center efficiency and reduce operating costs

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that its ME Innovation Fund has invested in Lucend, a U.S.-based startup that provides an AI platform to optimize data center operations. This is the fund’s fourteenth investment to date.

The rapid advancement of digitalization, including the widespread adoption of generative AI, has accelerated capital investment in data centers worldwide. Meanwhile, data center operators are being increasingly required to enhance facility-wide operational efficiency, including energy and water usage, to reduce environmental impact, ensure stable operations, and maintain business competitiveness.

Lucend’s Transparent AI platform provides comprehensive visibility across entire data centers and enables operational optimization by comprehensively analyzing key metrics—including energy and water usage, CO 2 emissions, and equipment utilization—derived from more than 300 billion readings from existing sensors. The platform connects to existing infrastructure with no new hardware required, allowing data center operators to improve facility uptime on their facilities without any disruption to daily operations. Furthermore, it detects equipment malfunctions, such as abnormal chiller temperatures and declining UPS efficiency, and addresses them through a “human in the loop” approach that presents recommended corrective actions transparently to support operators’ decision-making. Lucend’s ease of implementation and AI-based operational support have been widely praised, and the platform has already been deployed across multiple major data centers in Melbourne, Singapore, Paris, London, Amsterdam, and Chicago.

