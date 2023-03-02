Mitsubishi Electric Develops 200Gbps (112Gbaud PAM4) EML Chip Supporting Four CWDM Signals

Will enable data centers to realize up to 800Gbps/1.6Tbps

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has developed a 200Gbps (112Gbaud four-level pulse-amplitude modulation (PAM4)) electro-absorption modulator laser diode (EML) chip that doubles the speed of the company’s existing 100Gbps EML chip thanks to a proprietary hybrid waveguide structure. Support for coarse wavelength division multiplexing (CWDM) of four wavelengths realizes 800Gbps transmission using four chips or 1.6Tbps using eight chips.



The greatly improved performance is expected to raise the transmission speed of optical transceivers used in data centers to respond to mushrooming data-traffic demand due to the rapid growth of video distribution services and cloud computing.



Mitsubishi Electric will present its new chip at the Optical Fiver Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) 2023 in San Diego, USA this March 5-9.

Product Features 1) Improved operational speed, extinction ratio and optical output due to unique structure – High-speed operation of up to 200Gbps, high extinction ratio and high output power are achieved with Mitsubishi Electric’s unique hybrid waveguide structure, which combines a buried heterostructure laser diode for high optical-output power and a high-mesa waveguide electro absorption modulator.

