<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Mitsubishi Electric Develops 200Gbps (112Gbaud PAM4) EML Chip Supporting Four CWDM Signals
Business Wire

Mitsubishi Electric Develops 200Gbps (112Gbaud PAM4) EML Chip Supporting Four CWDM Signals

di Business Wire

Will enable data centers to realize up to 800Gbps/1.6Tbps

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has developed a 200Gbps (112Gbaud four-level pulse-amplitude modulation (PAM4)) electro-absorption modulator laser diode (EML) chip that doubles the speed of the company’s existing 100Gbps EML chip thanks to a proprietary hybrid waveguide structure. Support for coarse wavelength division multiplexing (CWDM) of four wavelengths realizes 800Gbps transmission using four chips or 1.6Tbps using eight chips.

The greatly improved performance is expected to raise the transmission speed of optical transceivers used in data centers to respond to mushrooming data-traffic demand due to the rapid growth of video distribution services and cloud computing.

Mitsubishi Electric will present its new chip at the Optical Fiver Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) 2023 in San Diego, USA this March 5-9.

Product Features

1)

Improved operational speed, extinction ratio and optical output due to unique structure

 

High-speed operation of up to 200Gbps, high extinction ratio and high output power are achieved with Mitsubishi Electric’s unique hybrid waveguide structure, which combines a buried heterostructure laser diode for high optical-output power and a high-mesa waveguide electro absorption modulator.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

 

Contacts

Customer Inquiries
Semiconductor & Device Marketing Div.B

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/semiconductors/

Media Inquiries
Takeyoshi Komatsu

Public Relations Division

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3218-2346

prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

Articoli correlati

Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year of Fiscal 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
Product revenue of $555.3 million in the fourth quarter, representing 54% year-over-year growth Remaining performance obligations of $3.7 billion, representing...
Continua a leggere

Light & Wonder, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Generated Double-Digit Consolidated Revenue Growth of 18% in the Quarter and 17% for the Full Year Returned $413 Million(1) of...
Continua a leggere

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (“CCC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCCS), a leading SaaS platform for the P&C...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year of Fiscal 2023

Business Wire