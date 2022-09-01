Home Business Wire Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and Robert Bosch GmbH Have Agreed to Dissolve Nippon...
Business Wire

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and Robert Bosch GmbH Have Agreed to Dissolve Nippon Injector Corporation

di Business Wire

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and Robert Bosch GmbH have agreed to terminate operations of their joint venture, Nippon Injector Corporation by the end of 2025 and subsequently dissolve the company and complete the liquidation.

Due to the impact of the technological shift towards electrification in the automotive industry, it is estimated that the demand for fuel injectors for combustion engines will be declining in the future. In order to cope with this market development and to optimize manufacturing, it is intended to transfer production of gasoline fuel injectors step-by-step to Bosch’s manufacturing location in Hemaraj, Thailand (Robert Bosch Automotive Technologies) starting 2023, subject to approvals from the antitrust authorities within the relevant countries if applicable.

Mitsubishi Electric intends to receive supplies from Bosch’s Hemaraj factory which is expected to be the main factory in Asia for port fuel injectors for gasoline engines in the future.

Nippon Injector has already explained the decision to its labor union and employees. The company will start discussions with its labor union on measures, under coordination with Mitsubishi Electric and Bosch to support associates toward further employment.

Nippon Injector was established in 1986 and has been supplying more than 300 million gasoline fuel injectors for various OE customers in Japan and abroad. Through those activities, it has been contributing to the spread of internal combustion engines that reduce environmental impact, with better fuel efficiency and less emissions.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

Contacts

Media Inquiries
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Takeyoshi Komatsu

Public Relations Division

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3218-2346

prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp

Robert Bosch GmbH
Bosch Corporation, Corporate Communications Department

Phone: +81 3 5485-3393

Articoli correlati

Ganymed Robotics Appoints Michel Therin and Mike Lobinsky on its Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
Michel Therin joins as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Mike Lobinsky as Independent Board Member PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ft120--Ganymed Robotics,...
Continua a leggere

Ascent Enters Second Market in Germany With Tekaris Acquisition

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ascent, a trailblazing pan-European digital services business, has announced the acquisition of Tekaris, a German software development house...
Continua a leggere

Roku Launches Roku TV in Germany

Business Wire Business Wire -
TV Brands Can Now License Roku OS for Their Smart TVs; Metz and TCL First Roku TV Partners in...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Ganymed Robotics Appoints Michel Therin and Mike Lobinsky on its Board of Directors

Business Wire