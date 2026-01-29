Mitsubishi Electric Completes Full Acquisition of Nozomi Networks

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today the completion of its acquisition of all outstanding shares of Nozomi Networks Inc., following the announcement on September 9, 2025 regarding its plan to make Nozomi a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Overview of the Subsidiary Being Transferred

Name Nozomi Networks Inc. Location Suite 3650, 575 Market St, San Francisco CA 94105 President & CEO Edgard Capdevielle Description of

business Development and sales of OT security solutions Year of establishment September 16, 2016 Employees 336 (as of December 2025) Nozomi Networks’ consolidated operating results and financial positions in the past three years (unit: thousand USD) As of / for the year ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 Net revenue 62,560 74,695 101,709

Closing Date

January 28, 2026

Future Outlook

Mitsubishi Electric will promptly inform if there is a need to revise its consolidated performance forecasts or if there are any matters that should be disclosed as a result of this transaction.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

Customer Inquiries

OT Security Business Development Dept.

Industry & Mobility Business Area

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ot-security-info@mf.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/

Media Inquiries

Takeyoshi Komatsu

Public Relations Division

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3218-2332

prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/en/pr/