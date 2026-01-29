Mitsubishi Electric Completes Full Acquisition of Nozomi Networks

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today the completion of its acquisition of all outstanding shares of Nozomi Networks Inc., following the announcement on September 9, 2025 regarding its plan to make Nozomi a wholly-owned subsidiary.
Overview of the Subsidiary Being Transferred
Name
Nozomi Networks Inc.
Location
Suite 3650, 575 Market St, San Francisco CA 94105
President & CEO
Edgard Capdevielle
Description of
Development and sales of OT security solutions
Year of establishment
September 16, 2016
Employees
336 (as of December 2025)
Nozomi Networks’ consolidated operating results and financial positions in the past three years
(unit: thousand USD)
As of / for the year ended
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2025
Net revenue
62,560
74,695
101,709
Closing Date
January 28, 2026
Future Outlook
Mitsubishi Electric will promptly inform if there is a need to revise its consolidated performance forecasts or if there are any matters that should be disclosed as a result of this transaction.
Contacts
Customer Inquiries
OT Security Business Development Dept.
Industry & Mobility Business Area
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
ot-security-info@mf.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
Media Inquiries
Takeyoshi Komatsu
Public Relations Division
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Tel: +81-3-3218-2332
prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
