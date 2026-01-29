Mitsubishi Electric Completes Full Acquisition of Nozomi Networks

Business Wire
-

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today the completion of its acquisition of all outstanding shares of Nozomi Networks Inc., following the announcement on September 9, 2025 regarding its plan to make Nozomi a wholly-owned subsidiary.



Overview of the Subsidiary Being Transferred

Name

Nozomi Networks Inc.

Location

Suite 3650, 575 Market St, San Francisco CA 94105

President & CEO

Edgard Capdevielle

Description of
business

Development and sales of OT security solutions

Year of establishment

September 16, 2016

Employees

336 (as of December 2025)

Nozomi Networks’ consolidated operating results and financial positions in the past three years

(unit: thousand USD)

As of / for the year ended

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2025

Net revenue

62,560

74,695

101,709

Closing Date

January 28, 2026

Future Outlook

Mitsubishi Electric will promptly inform if there is a need to revise its consolidated performance forecasts or if there are any matters that should be disclosed as a result of this transaction.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/


Contacts

Customer Inquiries
OT Security Business Development Dept.
Industry & Mobility Business Area
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
ot-security-info@mf.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/

Media Inquiries
Takeyoshi Komatsu
Public Relations Division
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Tel: +81-3-3218-2332
prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/en/pr/