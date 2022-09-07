MITRE Expands Leadership Team to Enhance Innovation and Intelligence Capabilities

Cedric Sims Joins MITRE as Senior Vice President, Enterprise Innovation and Integration

Austin Y. Wang Joins MITRE as Vice President, Intelligence Center

MCLEAN, Va. & BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MITRE named Cedric Sims to the new role of senior vice president, enterprise innovation and integration and Austin Y. Wang as vice president, intelligence center, MITRE National Security. These leaders deliver diversity of thought, robust technical expertise, business acumen, and a commitment to public service.

“ As MITRE addresses some of our nation’s toughest challenges and global strategic competition, Cedric and Austin will bring innovative leadership experience in business and the public sector and systems thinking to our leadership team,” said Jason Providakes, MITRE, president and CEO. “ Cedric will help enable critical innovation and integration across the very best of MITRE’s technology, processes, and people. He brings a record of driving innovation with industry and government and will help ensure MITRE is delivering whole-of-nation solutions.”

Keoki Jackson, senior vice president, general manager, MITRE National Security, said, “ Defense against future threats facing our nation and our way of life requires understanding of the complexity of the global challenges impacting the safety and stability of our nation. Austin’s experiences across the military, international, and intelligence fields will provide valuable insights within our national security enterprise and enhance connections across our government sponsors.”

Sims will develop strategies to foster enterprise-wide innovation, drive cross-cutting integration solutions to benefit our government sponsors, and oversee corporate strategy. He will manage the Enterprise Computing and Information Services business center and the Corporate Strategy and Management Office. Sims will also direct MITRE’s research delivered through the Center for Strategic Competition and the Center for Data Driven Policy.

He joins MITRE from Booz Allen Hamilton, where he served as senior vice president leading the justice, homeland security, and transportation business. Sims has more than 25 years of experience in acquisition, risk management, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence/machine learning, portfolio and program governance, and systems engineering. Sims also served in leadership roles at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Secret Service.

While shaping responses to national security challenges, Wang will drive whole-of-nation, joint, and multi-agency solutions through integration across the intelligence community and MITRE’s national security enterprise. A seasoned intelligence expert, Wang comes to MITRE after 21 years with the Central Intelligence Agency, most recently as a senior executive and clandestine technical operations lead. Wang also served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps working signals intelligence and ground electronic warfare.

