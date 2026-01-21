Mitek to Report Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Financial Results on February 5, 2026

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK), a global leader in digital identity verification and fraud prevention, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended December 31, 2025, after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, February 5, 2026.

Mitek will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET).

Mitek CEO Ed West and CFO Dave Lyle will lead the call, followed by a Q&A session.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Event: Mitek Fiscal 2026 First Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026

Time: 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET)

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the webcast by clicking here.

Pre-registration is available before, during, and after the start time. Registered attendees will receive an online confirmation and a calendar invitation for the event.

Those who are unable to pre-register can join the conference call/webcast by clicking the webcast link or using one of the dial-in numbers below:

Webcast: Click here

U.S. Toll-Free: +1 800 717 1738

International: +1 646 307 1865

Participants can use the guest dial-in numbers above to speak with an operator or click here for instant telephone access to the event 15 minutes prior to the event start time.

Following the call, a dial-in replay will be available for one week. A webcast replay will remain accessible for one year at the link below or by using the dial-in numbers provided.

Archived Webcast: investors.miteksystems.com

U.S. Toll-Free Replay: +1 844 512 2921

International Replay: +1 412 317 6671

Replay Passcode: 1141184

The press release will be available on the Mitek investor relations website before the event begins.

About Mitek

Mitek Systems protects what’s real across digital interactions in a world of evolving threats. Mitek helps businesses verify identities, prevent fraud before it happens, and deliver secure, seamless digital experiences in the face of rapidly advancing AI-generated threats. From account opening to authentication and deposit, Mitek’s technology safeguards critical digital interactions. More than 7,000 organizations rely on Mitek to protect their most important customer connections and stay ahead of emerging risks.

Learn more at www.miteksystems.com. [(MITK-F)]

