Missouri-Based Bank Partners with Teslar Software to Modernize Lending

The Seymour Bank to digitize lending processes, improving customer and employee experience

SPRINGDALE, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Seymour Bank and Teslar Software today announced their partnership to enhance the bank’s commercial lending strategy, increasing automation, efficiencies and accessibility through Teslar’s lending process automation platform.

Seymour, Mo.-based The Seymour Bank will use Teslar to better track documentation and monitor exceptions. They will also utilize Teslar to provide their customers with a digital customer portal to deliver a more convenient experience.

“We are known for our exceptional customer service and local involvement, but we also want to be recognized for modern technology and seamless experiences,” said Heather Johns, vice president of The Seymour Bank. “With Teslar, we will become more accessible to our customers, delivering a portal that allows them to easily and quickly monitor the status of their loans and securely communicate with us. Plus, Teslar’s automated workflows will save time for our employees, resulting in a better, more efficient experience.”

Teslar also provides the bank’s lenders a central location for all relevant customer data, increasing visibility and strengthening reporting capabilities. The technology will significantly reduce reliance on cumbersome, manual processes, boosting overall productivity.

“The Seymour Bank is a locally owned bank that has prioritized serving its customers and community for more than 80 years,” said Joe Ehrhardt, CEO and founder of Teslar Software. “We look forward to supporting the bank as they provide more digitized, seamless interactions to enhance both the customer and employee experience.”

About Teslar Software

Teslar Software, founded in 2008, is a configurable lending process automation platform for community financial institutions. Teslar transforms commercial lending by providing easy access to centralized, relevant information to balance portfolios, optimize profits and help community bankers effectively serve their customers. Named Best Solution for Lending by the 2021 FinXTech Awards, Teslar Software continues to earn their reputation as a top technology provider for community institutions. Please visit www.teslarsoftware.com to learn more.

