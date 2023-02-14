Missouri 911 Service Board Initiates First Ever 6-Inch Resolution Statewide Imagery Program with Extensive Buy-up Options

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Recognizing the importance to public safety and to many other government operations of high-quality aerial imagery, the Missouri 911 Service Board has partnered with the Department of Conservation, the Department of Natural Resources, and the Missouri GIS Advisory Council to launch a statewide imagery collection program. The imagery will be available at no charge through the Missouri Spatial Data Information Service (MSDIS).

The Sanborn Map Company (Sanborn or Sanborn Geospatial) will collect state-wide leaf-off 6-inch resolution 4-band orthoimagery that meets the State’s Photogrammetric Services standard. The northern portion of the state will be collected in 2023, and the southern portion in 2024.

Sanborn’s extensive imagery collection and processing capabilities enable the State to offer a “buy-up” program for PSAPs and local governments to purchase higher resolution 3-inch imagery, true orthophotography, and airborne lidar. Derivative products – elevation contour lines, and planimetric maps of buildings, streets, and other features – can be obtained through the buy-up program.

“This imagery program reflects the collaborative efforts of several State departments and the Missouri 911 Service Board, and will serve a diversity of needs across the state,” said Brian Maydwell, ENP, Missouri 911 Coordinator, Executive Director, Missouri 911 Service Board, who leads the program. “We are excited to work with Sanborn on this imagery program, as the beginning of the Board’s larger Statewide NG911 GIS efforts.”

“Working with the Missouri 911 Service Board and its partners has been a pleasure,” said Brad Arshat, Sanborn Director of Strategic Accounts Northeast Region. “Our goal throughout this process has been to provide Missouri with the highest quality imagery products, while providing flexibility and cost-efficiency.”

The statewide imagery project was underwritten by Missouri American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) 2021 courtesy of Governor Mike Parson and the Missouri General Assembly.

About The Sanborn Map Company, Inc.

Sanborn (www.sanborn.com) has delivered state-of-the-art mapping since 1866. Today, Sanborn operates a fleet of aircraft located strategically across the United States, and specializes in oblique aerial imagery, aerial and mobile LiDAR, aerial orthophotography, 3D modeling and visualization software, indoor mapping, unmanned aircraft system (UAS) services, and image processing. With the acquisition of geospatial IT consulting firm, Applied Geographics (www.AppGeo.com), in 2022, Sanborn is now one of the nation’s premier providers of complete geospatial data, analysis, and solutions.

