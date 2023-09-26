Mirantis Named to NatSec100 2023 List of Top-Tier Startups in Defense and National Security

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SVDG—Mirantis, freeing developers to create their most valuable code, today announced that the company has been included on the NatSec100 2023 List, curated by the Silicon Valley Defense Group (SVDG). The NatSec100 is a newly developed annual ranked list that showcases the top venture-funded startups of the technology security ecosystem.





“Mirantis is honored to be recognized among the leading startups in this sector,” said Shaun O’Meara, field chief technology officer, Mirantis. “This recognition highlights the company’s commitment to serving our armed forces and defense-related federal agencies with secure, resilient cloud native solutions that enable them to rapidly deliver mission-critical software capabilities, protect against cyberattacks, and become more adaptable than adversaries.”

Mirantis currently serves dozens of agencies throughout the federal government and Department of Defense.

The NatSec100 list serves as a call to action for policymakers, urging them to evaluate the current state of government contracts and explore ways to ensure the sustainable growth of defense and dual-use startups. Without consistent and substantial contracts from government customers, the risk of diverting venture capital elsewhere looms large, which could have far-reaching implications for national security innovation.

Commenting on the report, Congressman Rob Wittman, Vice Chairman, House Armed Services Committee, said, “U.S. national security relies on private sector innovation to remain at the cutting-edge of military technology and to compete in the era of great power competition. I’m pleased to see the nation’s top-tier startups in the defense and national security space recognized on this list.”

Mirantis was 78th on the list. To view the full list, visit: https://www.siliconvalleydefense.org/natsec100-2023.

To learn about public sector solutions from Mirantis, visit: https://www.mirantis.com/public-sector-solutions.

About SVDG

The Silicon Valley Defense Group (SVDG) is a non-partisan 501(c)(3) non-profit that seeks to create the nexus of pioneering ideas, people, and capital that will unlock new sources of innovation for national security and power the digital evolution of the defense industrial base. Convened first as an informal working group in 2015, SVDG began after Senator John McCain sought help from leaders in tech and finance to improve relations between the technology and investment communities and national security practitioners.

About Mirantis

Mirantis helps organizations ship code faster on public and private clouds, increasing developer productivity by removing the stress of managing infrastructure. The company combines intelligent automation and cloud native expertise to provide a ZeroOps approach to managing and operating Kubernetes and cloud environments. Mirantis delivers a public cloud experience on any infrastructure, from the data center to the edge, with one cohesive cloud experience for complete app and DevOps portability, a single pane of glass, and automated full-stack lifecycle management, all based on open source.

Mirantis serves many of the world’s leading enterprises, including Adobe, DocuSign, Inmarsat, PayPal, Reliance Jio, Societe Generale, Splunk, and S&P Global. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

