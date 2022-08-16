Mirador Honored by Inc. 5000 as One of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies

Managed Services Partner to the Wealth Management Industry



STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FinTech–Today, Inc. revealed its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“Seeing the need within the wealth management industry for a firm that can help wealth managers and high net-worth family offices select, implement and operate their technologies and tools, I founded Mirador in 2015 as an outsourced technology-enabled service provider,” said Joseph Larizza, CEO & President of Mirador, Inc. “To debut as #545 on the Inc. 5000 is such an incredible honor and beyond humbling. I am just blown away by this amazing news! Our growth is testament to the hard work of our team and trust our partners and clients have placed in us.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. They have also demonstrated a significant increase in income in a short amount of time. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

In addition to revenue growth recognized here (1,152% over a three-year period), Mirador has also grown its employee base significantly (nearly 400% over the past two years) and added four new office locations, bringing the total to seven. Two of Mirador’s offices are in Europe to serve the firm’s growing international presence.

“The need for our services is evident. The significant growth in demand meant we had to act fast to continue to offer exceptional service to all our clients. We needed to hire and train staff as well as open new offices to meet demand,” said Heidi Davis, Chief Operating Officer of Mirador. “We stepped up recruiting efforts and spread the word that we were hiring, and we committed to creating so many new jobs we were acknowledged by the Governor of Connecticut. To achieve the Inc. 5000 honor is the ultimate recognition of our efforts.”

In addition to business growth, Mirador has also been recognized by the wealth management industry for advancements in innovation and service. Recent honors include a Fintech Breakthrough Award for Best Wealth Management Innovation for Mirador’s newest technology solution, called Gateway. Gateway allows advisors and clients to digitally collaborate and build lasting relationships. With a personalized dashboard and standard-setting features, Gateway extends the digital environment using a network of 7,000+ pre-built integrations to create a seamless and secured user experience. For more information about Gateway visit https://miradorgateway.com.

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Mirador, Inc.

Grounded in Wall Street and enabled by technology, Mirador, Inc. combines powerful data science and deep financial expertise to provide best-of-breed financial reporting services, middle office services, and technology consulting services for U/HNW investment portfolios. Through partnerships with leading technology platforms, Mirador’s service offering creates insightful, consolidated, real-time views of all assets and liabilities – what they are, who holds them, how ownership is divided, how they are invested, and how they’re performing – strategically constructed to identify opportunities and expose financial risks. Unlike large multi-offering firms for whom reporting is an ancillary service or a consulting service that configures systems and leaves, Mirador’s performance reporting experts – drawn from family offices and wealth-management firms – create true, ongoing partnerships with clients to ensure data integrity, cull new insights from the data, answer questions, and resolve inconsistencies. The firm has offices in Stamford and Darien, Connecticut, Chicago, Illinois, Jacksonville, Florida, Salt Lake City, Utah, Dublin, Ireland, and Edinburgh, Scotland, and supports the performance reporting requirements of family offices, wealth managers, endowments, and foundations throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. For more information about Mirador, Inc., visit www.miradorllc.com or email info@mirador.com.

