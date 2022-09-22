MINEO and Nanjing City Sign MOU to Strengthen Cooperation Between China and Finland

HELSINKI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#MINEO--The early stage global InvesTech startup MINEO signed an MOU with the Management Committee of Nanjing Baxia High-tech Industrial Development Zone to strengthen cooperation between China and Finland. The agreement engages both parties in promoting and collaborating in technological innovation, cultural exchange and bilateral economic and trade activities. The MOU was signed following the recent City of Helsinki and City of Nanjing Innovation and Technology Cooperation Forum, co-organised by Nanjing Overseas Collaborative Innovation Center (Helsinki, Finland), and Mr. Xin Wang, Senior Business Advisor at Helsinki Partners.

Positioned as the leading innovation hub and regional economic development center in Qinhuai District, Nanjing City, Baixia High-Tech Zone is a provincial-level development zone in Jiangsu Province. Responsible for planning, construction, management and services at the high-tech industrial cluster in Qinhuai District, Nanjing City, Baixia High-Tech Zone is a complete "1+X" public service platform with abundant resources, making it an ideal place for technological innovation, talent cultivation, and high-tech breakthroughs.

During the recent Helsinki and Nanjing Innovation and Technology Cooperation Forum, attended by Clarisse Berggårdh, CEO of Helsinki Partners; Zhan Fangfang and Lu Xin, Minister and Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Innovation of Baixia High-Tech Zone respectively, Ms. Zhan Fangfang commented, "MINEO is precisely what China needs to connect early stage projects with global investors."

MINEO provides founders with an easy to use digital solution for building an investor ready video pitch deck. Investors benefit from an easy to search catalogue of early stage investment opportunities from global markets, presented in a standardised and sequenced video format.

MINEO has recently expanded to Finland, where the company is now establishing its European headquarters, in the capital city of Helsinki. The collaboration with Baixia High-Tech Industrial Development Zone is the first of its kind for MINEO in Mainland China.

"We are grateful and excited for the opportunity to participate in strengthening cooperation between China and Finland through technological innovation and economic trade activities. We believe that in cooperation with Baixia High-Tech Industrial Development Zone, MINEO can serve as a bridge between visionary innovators and quality investors in global markets," stated MINEO Founder Dominique Moralez.

Dominique Moralez and Tanya Lee Moralez are co-founders of Hong Kong based Fenix TLS, MINEO and MINEO DOCS. The Moralez co-founder team are participants in the 90 Day Finn programme, organised by City of Helsinki owned Helsinki Partners.

