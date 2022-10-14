MillionaireMatch Launches Developer Program to Reach Win-Win Situation

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MillionaireMatch is a professional dating site designed exclusively for millionaires and affluent singles looking for a long-term relationship. Now, the launch of the MillionaireMatch Developer Program is official. The program aims to connect with world-class developers to build the future MM ecosystem together for mutual benefit. Developers can generate more traffic and grow their own business on MM platform.

With Developer Program, MillionaireMatch is focused on helping developers become more productive and more capable of realizing their potential for innovative and diverse applications. In turn, MillionaireMatch would like to diversify and further amplify the MM ecosystem and thereby improve the overall portal. This is important to amp up the design and to ensure that the users are fully satisfied with the type of interface and features they get. Developer tools offered:

Inclusive Communities – Get applications reviewed and approved instantly and launch them with zero cost. This is an opportunity for ambitious developers to gain access to high-end client resources.

Easier Integration – The MM Developer Platform makes application implementation quick and easy by providing accessible tools, resources, and customizable APIs.

Developers Circles – Share ideas with MM developers with diverse backgrounds to break old patterns and make innovations with fresh perspectives.

“The developers are going to enjoy tons of benefits. We have more than 5 million high quality members who share their lifestyles, grow their professional network, and explore the next big innovations online. Developers will have access to the top 1% of elite clientele. Further, we have some of the best cutting edge APIs that the developers can convert the traffic into revenues. Developers can sell their products online or drive traffic to their own websites. It’s a win-win strategy for both parties,” Stated Johnny Du, the Chief Operating Officer of MillionaireMatch.

About MillionaireMatch

As an upscale dating site, MillionaireMatch is specially designed for millionaires, rich and privileged singles to have exclusive space to look for relationships. Since 2001, MillionaireMatch has been helping 5 million users connect with affluences, including top-tier professionals like doctors, lawyers, celebrities, CEOs, and entrepreneurs, looking for an array of qualities.

For more information about the Developer Program, please visit https://developers.millionairematch.com; Visit official website www.millionairematch.com

