MillionaireMatch Launch Mandatory Verification to Protect the Security

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This week, MillionaireMatch, a high-quality online dating website for millionaires and elites, has launched free Mandatory Verification available to all members. Verifying identity will help to get more matches under the MillionaireMatch community guideline and detect accounts and scammers.

Two types of verification on MillionaireMatch:

Government ID Verification. It could be Driver’s License, passport or any other form of valid ID. Do not black out any information except identification numbers on the ID card.

Live Video Verification. It allows users to authenticate themselves through a series of real-time posed selfies to check whether the person in live video selfie is the same as the person in profile.

In order to request a match or connect with others, all members must first verify their own profiles and pass the verification. With human-assisted AI technology, the verification will be processed within a few minutes. A checkmark will appear on verified profile to show the users are real. If the verification doesn’t go through on the first try, users will be able to try the process again until they’re verified.

To create a safer and more responsible internet environment, all accounts need to be mandatory verified through mobile phones. Verification will destroy fake accounts, which will stop hate speech, sexual harassment.

“The mandatory identity verification will be available at no cost to members.” Stated Johnny Du, the Chief Operating Officer of MillionaireMatch, “We know that some people might feel unsure about the verification, but we can assure you that this is the best way to protect yourself and keep MillionaireMatch a safe and trusted place. We are excited to apply verification to keep our members safe.”

MillionaireMatch is a professional dating site designed exclusively for millionaires and affluent singles looking for a long-term relationship. Voted “Best Website” by Forbes Magazine, MillionaireMatch supports over 5 million users including doctors, lawyers, celebrities, CEOs, and entrepreneurs.

