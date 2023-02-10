Millionaire Match Shares Top Luxury Brands Preferred by Millionaires for Valentine’s Day

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As Valentine’s Day inches closer, most people are celebrating with their significant other. Millionaire Match is an exclusive dating site for millionaires and ambitious elites looking for long-term relationships since 2001. According to Millionaire Match, 84% of people plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day in 2023.

Millionaire Match surveyed 30-45-year-olds about which luxury brand they most want to own something from, using open-ended questions. According to the survey, people are exclusively interested in luxury fashion brands. The top 10 favorite luxury brands are:

Chanel

Louis Vuitton

Gucci

Dior

Cartier

Porsche

Rolex

Hermes

Tiffany & Co.

Prada

However, there was a big difference in responses received from millionaires on Millionaire Match. Millionaire Match terms people who earn over $300,000 USD during the current financial year as millionaires. These respondents preferred hard luxury items such as prestigious watches and luxury cars over fashion items.

Louis Vuitton

Porsche

Rolex

Chanel

Gucci

Cartier

Hermes

Dior

Ferrari

Prada

“Luxury gifts help create a better dating experience for couples and help create romantic relationships through gift-giving on Valentine’s Day.” Stated Dani Johnson, the Spokesperson of Millionaire Match, “75% of our male users will purchase a gift for their partners when they have a date on this special day.”

About Millionaire Match

Millionaire Match invented millionaire dating and is a professional dating site where elite, wealthy people can connect and collaborate. It provides a secretive community for CEOs, entrepreneurs, pro athletes, supermodels, lawyers, investors, celebrities, and influencers.

To learn more, please visit www.MillionaireMatch.com.

Contacts

Media



Dani Johnson



269-329-9094



Press@MillionaireMatch.com