 Miller Launches ArcCapture™ Weld Camera Systems

Gain a front-row seat to every weld with high-definition ArcCapture weld cameras for next-level training and remote observation

APPLETON, Wis. APPLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, a leading manufacturer of arc welding equipment, has announced the release of its ArcCapture weld camera systems, designed to enhance training, instruction and efficiency in both educational and automated welding environments.

Compact, portable and easy to install, ArcCapture delivers clear, high-definition (1920 x 1080) views of the welding arc in real time. For schools and training centers, ArcCapture streamlines classroom instruction by allowing instructors to project live demonstrations to an entire class, observe individual welds remotely and guide students without crowding the booth. Every student gets a front-row seat to every weld, while instructors gain the visibility and flexibility to provide next-level training that helps their students succeed.

In manufacturing and automation settings, the ArcCapture weld camera systems seamlessly integrate with robotic and automated welding systems. The cameras mount directly to the torch, table or end-of-arm tooling, enabling operators to view welds in real time for process control, inspection and quality assurance.

With both standard and Wi-Fi enabled models, ArcCapture offers flexible options for any weld environment. The ArcCapture with Wi-Fi provides multidevice streaming for easy connection to phones, tablets and computers, while the standard model requires a hard-wired connection.

To learn more and explore the new ArcCapture weld camera systems, visit MillerWelds.com/ArcCapture.

About Miller

Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin, is a leading worldwide manufacturer of Miller brand arc welding products and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW). For more information, visit the Miller website at MillerWelds.com, call 800-4-A-Miller (800-426-4553), email info@millerwelds.com, fax 877-327-8132, or write to Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, P.O. Box 100, Lithonia, GA 30058.

