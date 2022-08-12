Mike Leroy Named DISYS Chief Financial Officer

Industry veteran brings more than 25 years of financial expertise

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CFO—Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS), a global talent gap solutions firm, has named Mike Leroy as its new Chief Financial Officer. Beginning on August 22, Leroy will assume oversight of financial operations and management for both DISYS and Signature Consultants.

Previously, Leroy held the position of Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis at ASGN, a multi-billion-dollar IT and professional services provider. During his more than 25 years in finance, Leroy has developed a proven track record of leading strong corporate finance functions. Leroy also brings deep experience in strategy, M&A, operations, business analysis, and capital markets.

“When we combined DISYS and Signature Consultants last year, our vision was to create a platform that both fueled growth and offered an experience that the best talent in our industry wanted to be a part of,” said CEO Mahfuz Ahmed. “Our strong run of industry outperformance makes this the perfect time for Mike to join our team, and I look forward to partnering with him as we enter a new stage of growth for our company.”

Leroy holds an undergraduate degree in International Relations from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA, double concentration in Finance and Strategy, from the Claremont Graduate University.

About Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS)

Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS), with a portfolio that includes Signature Consultants and D2M, is a global managed services and staffing firm with over 70 offices worldwide. DISYS’ vision is to be a global business partner, delivering the highest quality and most consistent services at the best value to clients worldwide. Offering customized, outcome-driven solutions from IT staffing to direct placement services to managed solutions and consulting, DISYS annually deploys thousands of consultants to innovate, deploy, manage, and support their clients’ technology needs. For more information about DISYS, visit www.disys.com.

