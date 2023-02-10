Middleby Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

ELGIN, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) will release 2022 fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday, February 21 before the market opens. The company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results at 11 a.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Central Time on February 21 which is accessible through the Investor Relations section of the company website at www.middleby.com. If website access is not available, attendees can join the conference by dialing (833) 630-1956 or for international access use (412) 317-1837.

ABOUT THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice industry. The company develops and manufactures a broad line of solutions used in commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchens. Supporting the company’s pursuit of the most sophisticated innovation, the state-of-the-art Middleby Innovation Kitchens showcases and demonstrates the most advanced Middleby solutions. In 2022 Middleby was named a World’s Best Employer by Forbes and is a proud philanthropic partner to organizations addressing food insecurity.

