Middle East Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Khazna Data Centers, Saudi Telecom Company and Gulf Data Hub Rank Among the Leading Data Center Operators by Capacity – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Middle East hosts around 170+ existing data centers, with countries like the UAE & Saudi Arabia having a strong presence in the region.
Khazna Data Centers, Saudi Telecom Company and Gulf Data Hub rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Middle East.
The United Arab Emirates dominates the existing market with a power capacity of more than 400 MW, driven by major players like Khazna Data Centers, Equinix, and Gulf Data Hub.
Saudi Arabia dominates the upcoming data center market in Middle East with almost 50% of the total power capacity.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the MEA data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 175 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 98 upcoming data centers
- Countries covered: Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and UAE.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
-
Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (175 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Tel Aviv Data Center, Riyadh Data Center)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (98 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Middle East Data Center Market Database Include:
- 3samnet
- Adgar Investments & Development
- Agility
- Agility Logistics Park
- Alastyr Telecommunication
- Alfnar Project
- Anan (Swiss fund Lian Group + P.A.I.)
- Batelco
- Bezeq International
- Borsa Istanbul
- Bynet Data Communications
- Cizgi Telekom (Natro Hosting)
- CloudAcropolis
- Comnet Data Center
- Compass Data Center
- Damac Data Centres (Edgnex) + King Hussein Business Park
- Damac Digital & Vodafone Turkey
- DAMAC Digital
- Datacenter Vaults
- Datamount
- Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti
- DataVolt
- Datema Bilisim
- Desert Dragon Data Center (ICS Arabia)
- Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.
- DGN Teknoloji
- Du
- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)
- EdgeConneX
- eHosting DataFort
- Equinix
- Etisalat
- Ezditek
- GarantiServer
- Global Technical Realty
- Gulf Data Hub
- Hqserv
- Humain
- Infinity
- Injazat (Core42)
- Isttelkom
- Kardan Israel and Geva Real Estate (MULTIDC)
- Keystone
- Khazna Data Centers
- Koc Sistem
- Mannai
- Marka
- MedOne
- Meeza
- Mega Data Centers
- Mobily
- Morohub
- NED Data Centers
- Netdirekt
- Netinternet
- Neutel Communications
- NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret
- Niatel (Aqaba Digital Hub)
- NourNet
- Oman Data Park
- Ooredoo
- Oxagon (DataVolt)
- PacificControls
- PenDC
- PlusLayer
- Pure Data Centres and Dune Vaults
- Quantum Switch Tamasuk
- Radore Hosting
- SadeceHosting (Sh)
- SAHAYEB DATA CENTER (Saudi Fransi Capital & MIS)
- Sahayeb Data centers (Al Moammar Information Systems)
- Saudi Telecom Company (center3)
- SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc.
- SDS Data Center
- Serverfarm
- Serverz Data Center
- solution by stc (Qualitynet)
- Techtonic
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- Telehouse
- TONOMUS (ZeroPoint DC)
- Turk Telekom
- Turkcell
- VeriTeknik
- Vital Technology
- Vodafone
- XDS Data Center
- Zain
- Zajil Telecom
- ZEUUS
