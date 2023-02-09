<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Microvast to Virtually Present at the Baird 2023 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, today announced that Sascha Kelterborn, president and chief revenue officer, and Craig Webster, chief financial officer, will virtually present at the Baird 2023 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023 at 3:40 p.m. CT (4:40 p.m. ET).

A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.microvast.com/.

About Microvast

Founded in Houston, Texas in 2006 as a research and technology driven company, Microvast has evolved into a global leader in the design, development and manufacture of battery solutions for mobile and stationary applications. Microvast provides a broad portfolio of fast-charging lithium-ion battery solutions, with different chemistries, performance characteristics and price points to meet the diverse requirements of its customer base. Microvast is renowned for its cutting-edge cell technology and its vertical integration capabilities which extend from core battery chemistry (cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator) to modules and packs.

Since placing its first battery systems into operation in electric buses more than a decade ago, Microvast has expanded its business to serve a broad range of commercial, passenger and specialty vehicles, including mining, material handling, and power vehicles and equipment, as well as grid-scale energy storage applications.

For more information, please visit www.microvast.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter (@microvast).

Contacts

Investor Relations

ir@microvast.com
(346) 309-2562

Monica Gould

monica@blueshirtgroup.com
(212) 871-3927

