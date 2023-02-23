Microvast Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Call

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), (“Microvast” or the “Company”), a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, will issue a press release reporting its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 after market close on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Following the earnings press release, Microvast management will host a webcast and earnings conference call at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the business results and outlook. The webcast will be accessible from the Events & Presentations tab of Microvast’s investor relations website at https://ir.microvast.com. A replay will be available following the conclusion of the live event. Investment community professionals interested in participating in the Q&A session may join the call by dialing +1 (201) 493-6784.

Retail and institutional shareholders may submit questions via the “Contact Us” page on Microvast’s investor relations website at https://ir.microvast.com/ir-resources/contact-ir. Microvast management may incorporate responses to a selection of frequently asked questions during the webcast. Please include the hashtag #askmicrovast in the subject line.

