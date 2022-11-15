Microsoft, Meta, Google, UltraSense Systems, Woven Planet, Grewus, and More Presenting at Smart Haptics 2022

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smithers, a leading provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services, is hosting the annual Smart Haptics conference this year at the Pan Pacific Seattle hotel in Seattle, WA and on-demand.

With 30+ speakers across 8 dynamic sessions, plus dedicated networking breaks and an evening reception, this year’s program has been carefully designed to outline the latest developments.

The speaker line-up features experts from Google, Microsoft, Meta, Woven Planet, Grewus, Boréas Technologies, D-Box, Contact CI, SynTouch, FundamentalVR, Vrroom, Sensoria Health, Ultraleap, Elitac Wearables, PSYONIC, OWO, FundamentalVR, InterDigital, and many more.

Keynote speaker Hong Z. Tan, Lead Haptics Scientist at Google, is presenting the topic: Remember Bose Wave Radio? Taking a Perception-Based Approach to Premium Haptics in Consumer Products.

Nicholas Colonnese, Research Science Director at Meta, is discussing Haptics in the Metaverse and leading a metaverse panel.

The agenda features sessions focused on the state of the industry, actuator and material technology, industry collaboration, automotive haptics, health and wellness, the metaverse, gaming, the future of haptics, and more.

Since 2017 Smart Haptics has provided this growing industry with a forum dedicated to exploring the future and commercialization of haptic technology. This year’s event will explore how haptic technologies are changing the ways in which we interpret and interact with our world – and each other. Presentations are designed to engage and inform the haptics industry through case studies and panel discussions that provide the opportunity for attendees to both experience and explore the latest emerging applications.

About Smithers:

Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Smithers is a multinational provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services. With laboratories and operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, Smithers supports customers in the transportation, life science, packaging, materials, components, consumer, dry commodities, and energy industries. Smithers delivers accurate data, on time, with high touch, by integrating science, technology, and business expertise, so customers can innovate with confidence.

