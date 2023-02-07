MicroEJ and Schneider Electric Accelerate the Software-Defined Energy Infrastructure

MicroEJ and Schneider Electric leverage software containerization to redefine energy systems and expand opportunities in the digital transformation of Industrial IoT products

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CES2023—MicroEJ, the leading independent provider of software containers for IoT and embedded devices, announced today that Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, chose MICROEJ VEE software container to expedite the creation of software-defined energy infrastructure by leveraging software containerization in Schneider Electric’s Industrial IoT (IIoT) products.

This partnership comes as Schneider Electric builds significant momentum with its leading-edge EcoStruxure solutions that accelerate the digital transformation of the mass deployment of smart connected devices. To achieve its ambitious goals of increasing sustainability and efficiency in energy management, Schneider Electric relies on MicroEJ expertise to create software-defined products that combine cost efficiency, scalability, and customization abilities.

Software-defined products enablement

Scalability, flexibility, and reusability of software applications are essential for all the components of energy distribution: breakers, power meters, UPS, switchboards, and surge protectors that must be able to quickly respond to energy infrastructure evolutions. MICROEJ VEE delivers such capabilities on a small footprint that fits even the smallest processors commonly used in industrial systems. With its containerization approach, MICROEJ VEE opens a new way to develop Schneider Electric’s next generation of products and solutions integrated into the EcoStruxure platform.

Peter WECKESSER, Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer at Schneider Electric says, “We are working with MicroEJ to bring the software-defined approach to our products, so that our customers can take advantage of distributed intelligence for a rapid response to changing energy needs. Even more important, this software-defined approach is instrumental to driving greater energy efficiency and sustainability. It makes it possible for site and facility managers in all industries to optimize energy infrastructure resources.”

Software containerization enhances flexibility in an ever-evolving energy world

MICROEJ VEE software container technology complements Schneider Electric’s approach to the digitization of product and infrastructure through a standard software platform approach. By offering containerization on any electronic system, MICROEJ VEE enables the development of upgradeable and flexible IIoT devices on smaller and lower power-consuming devices.

Fred Rivard, CEO at MicroEJ, concludes, “MICROEJ VEE software containers offer developers unique capabilities for rapid customization, over-the-air updates, and software reuse of a wide range of IIoT products. MICROEJ VEE balances affordability and energy efficiency as well as the scalability needed for building highly innovative products and services. Now paired with Schneider Electric’s powerful EcoStruxure, MICROEJ VEE enables developers to usher in a new era of energy infrastructure.”

About MicroEJ

MicroEJ is a software vendor of cost-driven solutions for embedded and IoT devices. We focus on providing device manufacturers with secure products in markets where software applications require high performance, compact size, energy efficiency, and cost-effective development.

Today more than 120+ companies in the world, with currently over 150 million products sold, have already chosen MicroEJ to design electronic product applications in a large variety of industries, including smart home, wearables, healthcare, industrial automation, retail, telecommunications, smart city, building automation, transportation, etc.

For more info: Press Kit – Press Room – www.microej.com – LinkedIn

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values

For more info: www.se.com

