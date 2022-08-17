MICO Tequila Graduates from LibDib to RNDC for Spirits Distribution

The craft tequila brand gained traction, grew cases sold, and now plans for the next stage of growth with RNDC in California

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3tier–RNDC and LibDib today announced that MICO Tequila has graduated from wholesale distribution with LibDib to RNDC. MICO products including Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, Extra Añejo, and RTD tequila seltzers, are now being distributed with RNDC in California.

“We are thrilled to welcome MICO Tequila into the RNDC family,” said Nick Mehall, President and CEO of RNDC. “They are the epitome of how a brand can succeed by leveraging our close relationship with LibDib. We look forward to continued growth together.”

The LibDib/RNDC partnership has allowed the distributors to expand how they efficiently service brands. Like MICO, wine and spirits brands can start with LibDib, grow their footprint and expand their sales strategy. Once they have established themselves, brands can easily transition over to RNDC for distribution.

“The MICO graduation story is the core of our LibDib mission,” said Cheryl Durzy, Founder and CEO of LibDib. “It’s also the reason we chose RNDC as our key partner. Every brand deserves a chance to enter the market and find success. MICO proved themselves through a lot of hard work and focus.”

“LibDib is the perfect model for brands to incubate,” said Subir Singh, founder of MICO Tequila. “They are very easy to work with and the onboarding is simple. There’s not a lot of cost to do business with them. Also, we found that our accounts love them. When accounts ask who our distributor is and we say LibDib, they get very excited.”

MICO’s proven sales strategy grew them to the point where they were ready for distribution with RNDC. The MICO team is now building a program and moving into other markets with RNDC and LibDib@RNDC. LibDib highlights the MICO success story on their website.

Brands interested in this approach to distribution can read the MICO story or visit LibDib.com/how-to-libdib to sign up and get started.

About Republic National Distributing Company

RNDC, a world-class distributor of fine wines, spirits and CBD in North America, has operations in the District of Columbia and 37 states across the United States. To learn more, visit www.rndc-usa.com or contact Reace Smith, Vice President, Corporate Communications at reace.smith@rndc-usa.com.

About LibDib

LibDib, LLC, is a technology provider and a licensed wholesale distributor of alcoholic beverages. Via a proprietary marketplace, LibDib is available to any wine or spirits Maker for three-tier distribution. Using LibDib, Restaurants, Bars & Retailers can easily and efficiently purchase thousands of unique and small batch wines and spirits. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in San Jose, California. LibDib can be found online at LibDib.com as well as on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Media contact Holly Nuss at holly.nuss@libdib.com.

