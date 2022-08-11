Michael Bay Partners With Jadu to Create AR Avatars

Transformers director is helping build in-game AR robots called AVAs

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Jadu, an augmented reality game that plays across various aspects of players’ digital and physical lives, leveraging novel augmented reality gameplay and Web3 community incentives, announced a collaboration with Director/Producer Michael Bay.

Jadu AVAs will be the robot avatars at the center of Jadu’s augmented game world launching later this summer. Bay is helping design and build the ultra-rare avatars in the collection, as well as advising the team in their narrative development.

Utilizing his early passion for robots and his proven ability to bring them to life in some of the highest grossing blockbusters of all time, Bay designed the AVAs as AR-native characters with whom Jadu players can build relationships in an ever-expanding narrative-driven world dreamed up by Jadu’s team of 50+ engineers and creatives.

“ Throughout my career, I’ve tried to push many visual boundaries, and augmented reality is the next level,” said Michael Bay. “ It’s a fascinating new way to create content and give me a chance to explore this new world, so it feels like a natural evolution to partner with Jadu, who are at the forefront of AR innovation. It’s been fun to work on creating cool, compelling, interactive robots and machines as avatars.”

“ From anecdotes of capturing emotion in Optimus Prime’s eyes to the importance of foreground in creating a dynamic shot, it’s been so unbelievable going through a creative process like this with Bay,” said Asad J. Malik, Jadu founder and CEO. “ Our team has learnt so much from his experience of designing some of the most memorable robots in pop culture and telling stories at the largest scale humanly possible.”

The Jadu AVA collection is composed of 11,111 total unique AVAs that will be available as NFTs and as playable 3D characters. Jadu’s previous collections have done a combined $30M in secondary sales volume. The entire AVA collection, including those designed by Michael Bay, will be available to players this fall. For a long-form conversation between Asad J. Malik and Michael Bay, visit bit.ly/3Aailmr.

Jadu is an augmented reality game world that bridges aspects of our digital and physical lives through Web3 incentives, evolving long-form storytelling and novel AR gameplay. Jadu is cultivating impactful and original AR gaming experiences that foster community and offer new ways to interact with the world around us. The Jadu team is known for their critically acclaimed AR narratives that have been showcased at festivals like Sundance and Tribeca. Past collaborators include Lewis Hamilton, Grimes, Snoop Dogg, Sir Elton John, Lil Nas X, Serena Williams and more. In fall 2022, our mobile app will emerge from beta, enabling players to turn their 3D NFTs into playable avatars exploring a rich world built natively for AR. For more information about Jadu, visit jadu.ar.

