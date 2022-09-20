<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Metallicus announces supercharged Metal Pay API, to allow Banks & Fintechs to offer Cryptocurrencies

Fully customizable, revenue-generating, with a wide selection of the top 100 tokens

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Metallicus, a leader in digital assets and blockchain technologies, today unveiled Metal Pay API, a fully customizable, secure, compliant solution that enables any financial services or consumer-facing business to cater to their customers’ growing interest in cryptocurrencies. The API is an extension of the established Metal Pay infrastructure that will enable partners to supplement their core business product offerings to drive new growth opportunities and competitive advantage.


The launch of Metal Pay API comes at a time when fintechs, traditional finance, gaming and social media platforms want to stay current and competitive by offering their customers access to trading and investing in digital assets. With access to more than just Bitcoin and Ethereum, Metal Pay API is a white-label API that can easily be integrated into digital applications to drive growth while simultaneously ensuring that high integrity, security and compliance needs are met. Partners can use Metal Pay API to enhance their own competitive advantages and growth opportunities with the ability to utilize the following features:

  • Customized choice of some of the top 100 cryptocurrencies
  • Revenue generation through competitive trading fee model
  • Fully-compliant cryptocurrency transaction monitoring
  • Crypto deposits and withdrawals

“Existing banks and fintechs are looking for seamless solutions for integrating cryptocurrency capabilities without being burdened by the need to construct and maintain their own systems,” said Donald Berk, COO at Metallicus. “With the Metal Pay API, our partners can harness digital asset payments and trading capabilities into their existing platform cost-effectively. We have taken the technology behind our core consumer cryptocurrency product, Metal Pay, and evolved it to meet the growing needs of commercial customers, with a suite of stack features including API key management, payment and market order creation, and access to onboarding solutions.”

Today’s announcement of Metal Pay API is another milestone for Metallicus’ strategy for constructing a consumer-centric digital asset banking network to help its customers excel in today’s fast-evolving environment. Metallicus continues to add to their diverse suite of products, which includes Metal Pay for consumers, WebAuth Wallet, Metal Blockchain, and Proton Blockchain. For more information about these products, please visit www.metallicus.com/products.

About Metallicus

Founded in 2016 in San Francisco, Metallicus believes that strong regulation, security, identity, and a simple customer experience are essential for integrating and scaling uses of digital assets and cryptocurrencies into financial services and economic activities. Metallicus builds compliant, secure technologies where banking, payroll and other financial and economic activities meld seamlessly with the world of cryptocurrencies, blockchain, DeFi and Web3. The company’s flagship products include the mobile apps Metal Pay and WebAuth as well as the Proton Blockchain, the only blockchain with Verified Decentralized Identity.

Contacts

Metallicus Marketing Contact
Will Cleaver

will@metallicus.com

