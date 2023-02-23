MeridianLink to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, today announced that members of its management team will host meetings with institutional investors during the following upcoming investor conferences:

Raymond James 2023 Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 7, in Orlando, FL

KeyBanc Capital Markets 18 th Annual Emerging Technology Summit on Wednesday, March 8, in San Francisco, CA

Where applicable, a live webcast, as well as a replay, will be accessible from the Events page of the MeridianLink Investor Relations website at https://ir.meridianlink.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) powers digital lending and account opening for financial institutions and provides data verification solutions for consumer reporting agencies. MeridianLink’s scalable, cloud-based platforms help customers build deeper relationships with consumers through data-driven, personalized experiences across the entire lending life cycle.

MeridianLink enables customers to accelerate revenue growth, reduce risk, and exceed consumer expectations through seamless digital experiences. Its partner marketplace supports hundreds of integrations for tailored innovation. For more than 20 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities.

Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.

