MeridianLink to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, today announced that members of its management team will host meetings with institutional investors during the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Raymond James 2023 Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 7, in Orlando, FL
  • KeyBanc Capital Markets 18th Annual Emerging Technology Summit on Wednesday, March 8, in San Francisco, CA
  • 35th Annual Roth Conference on Monday, March 13, in Laguna Niguel, CA
  • Wolfe Research FinTech Forum on Wednesday, March 15, in New York, NY

Where applicable, a live webcast, as well as a replay, will be accessible from the Events page of the MeridianLink Investor Relations website at https://ir.meridianlink.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) powers digital lending and account opening for financial institutions and provides data verification solutions for consumer reporting agencies. MeridianLink’s scalable, cloud-based platforms help customers build deeper relationships with consumers through data-driven, personalized experiences across the entire lending life cycle.

MeridianLink enables customers to accelerate revenue growth, reduce risk, and exceed consumer expectations through seamless digital experiences. Its partner marketplace supports hundreds of integrations for tailored innovation. For more than 20 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities.

Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.

Contacts

For More Information:
Press Contact
Becky Frost

(714) 784-5839

becky.frost@meridianlink.com

Investor Relations Contact
Erik Schneider

(714) 332-6357

InvestorRelations@meridianlink.com

