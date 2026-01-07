MeridianLink Announces Integration with Optimal Blue to Enhance Mortgage Pricing and Automation Capabilities

Collaboration Expands MeridianLink Mortgage Capabilities to Deliver Greater Efficiency, Accuracy, and Consumer Value

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#digitallending--MeridianLink, the leading provider of modern lending and account opening solutions for financial institutions, today announced a relationship to integrate with Optimal Blue, the mortgage industry’s end-to-end capital markets platform. The integration will extend and strengthen the capabilities of MeridianLink® Mortgage, part of the MeridianLink® One platform, and will enable lenders to seamlessly access Optimal Blue’s real-time, accurate product, pricing, and eligibility (PPE) capabilities directly within the MeridianLink solution.

The collaboration brings together two industry leaders focused on transforming mortgage operations, providing lenders with a unified, automated workflow that powers pricing accuracy and reduces manual processes.

“Today’s mortgage market demands speed, accuracy, and a seamless borrower journey,” said JP Kelly, SVP, MeridianLink Mortgage. “Our integration with Optimal Blue represents another step forward in our mission to deliver innovative technology that empowers lenders to compete effectively in a dynamic environment. Going forward we will give customers the ability to utilize Optimal Blue’s pricing intelligence seamlessly from MeridianLink Mortgage.”

Through this integration, lenders using MeridianLink Mortgage will be able to access the Optimal Blue PPE’s accurate pricing across thousands of products and more than 150 investors in real time. This connectivity will allow users to streamline loan origination, reduce manual entry and potential errors, manage compliance with investor and agency guidelines, and deliver the most competitive pricing for every borrower scenario – all within a single workflow.

"Access to proven, accurate product and pricing information is the foundation of every successful mortgage transaction,” said Mike Vough, senior vice president of corporate strategy at Optimal Blue. “Optimal Blue’s integration with MeridianLink will give lenders using these solutions added confidence that they are delivering the most accurate and competitive options to borrowers, which is essential for building trust and driving the best-possible outcomes for lenders and homebuyers alike."

This partnership underscores MeridianLink’s commitment to building an open, extensible platform that connects financial institutions with best-in-class technology providers across the lending lifecycle. The integration of MeridianLink Mortgage with Optimal Blue’s PPE capabilities will be available to joint customers beginning in early 2026.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® powers digital lending and account opening for financial institutions and fintechs. The company’s multi-product platform helps customers simplify workflows, improve user experiences, and accelerate growth. With solutions that span consumer and mortgage loan origination, data verification, analytics, collections, and more, MeridianLink enables financial institutions to deliver smarter, faster financial experiences.

For more information, visit www.meridianlink.com.

About Optimal Blue

Optimal Blue powers profitability across the mortgage capital markets ecosystem. As the industry’s only end-to-end capital markets platform, our technology, data, and integrations bridge the primary and secondary markets to help lenders of all sizes maximize performance – from pricing transparency and accuracy to pipeline risk management and every step in between. Backed by over 20 years of proven expertise, our modern, cloud-native technology delivers the real-time automation, actionable data, and seamless connectivity lenders need to navigate market volatility and scale for growth. To learn more about how Optimal Blue delivers measurable ROI, visit OptimalBlue.com.

