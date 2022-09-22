Merchant Risk Council Appoints ACI Worldwide’s Amanda Mickleburgh as Co-Chair of European Advisory Board

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#payments--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), the global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, has announced that Amanda Mickleburgh, product director for merchant fraud, has been appointed Co-Chair of the European Advisory Board of the Merchant Risk Council (MRC). The MRC is a global membership organization connecting eCommerce payments and fraud professionals through education, networking and knowledge sharing.

Amanda Mickleburgh has held a variety of strategic roles since joining ACI Worldwide in 2007, with a strong focus on eCommerce fraud prevention. Specifically, she has developed expertise in leveraging data intelligence to aide checkout conversion and remove friction from payment flows.

“Having joined the European Advisory Board in 2021, I am thrilled to be appointed Co-Chair and have the opportunity to deepen collaboration with industry experts — both at the European level and with peers around the world,” said Amanda Mickleburgh, product director, ACI Worldwide. “Fraud is evolving faster than ever, with new threat vectors emerging as everything moves towards real-time. By providing a central source of shared intelligence and insights, the MRC plays a critical role in connecting merchants, solution providers, issuers and other financial institutions.”

"Amanda is an experienced, strategic leader whose skills and expertise complement the Board’s focus on shaping the future of payments and fraud prevention. I am confident she will continue to provide valuable perspectives as Co-Chair of the European Advisory Board," said Julie Fergerson, CEO, Merchant Risk Council.

ACI Worldwide will host MRC Connects Miami on October 6 at its global headquarters, focused on payments and fraud prevention in the dynamic LATAM region. Amanda Mickleburgh will join industry experts and representatives from the MRC to share insights on hot topics in payments and fraud management.

