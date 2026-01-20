Merchant Appoints Clayton Chandler as Chief Data Officer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merchant announced today the appointment of Clayton Chandler as Chief Data Officer. In this role, Chandler will lead Merchant’s enterprise data and artificial intelligence strategy, helping to deepen the firm’s ability to use data as a strategic asset across its growing ecosystem of partner firms. Chandler brings extensive experience helping financial services organizations use data more effectively to inform decisions, improve operations, and better serve clients.

“Merchant continues to invest in top-tier talent, reflecting both the firm’s continued growth and the opportunity ahead,” said Tim Bello, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Merchant. “Clayton’s appointment underscores our focus on building modern capabilities that help independent firms grow while staying true to their entrepreneurial roots. By taking a thoughtful, practical approach to data and AI, Merchant aims to simplify complexity, improve efficiency, and deliver actionable insights.”

Prior to joining Merchant, Chandler served as Chief Data and Analytics Officer at Osaic, where he led the firm’s data strategy during a period of significant growth. Since joining in 2021, he has helped the organization evolve into one of the world’s largest independent broker-dealers, with more than $800 billion in assets and over 10,000 independent advisors.

Earlier in his career, Chandler held senior leadership roles at Credit Suisse, including Chief Data Scientist and Chief Information Security Officer, where he led global teams focused on analytics and cybersecurity. He also served in multiple senior roles at the U.S. National Security Agency, including Technical Director of High-Performance Data Analytics.

About Merchant:

Merchant is a private partnership that provides life cycle growth capital and strategic guidance to independent financial services companies, particularly those focused on wealth and asset management. Merchant’s ecosystem comprises of more than 125 partner firms and RIA practices in six countries, collectively managing more than $300 billion in assets. For additional information, please visit merchantim.com.

