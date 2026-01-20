Mercator.ai Expands AI Platform to Florida, Bringing Early-Stage Project Intelligence to One of the Nation’s Fastest-Growing Construction Markets

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mercator.ai announced the expansion of its AI business development platform into Florida, extending coverage to one of the most active commercial construction markets. This follows rapid adoption in Texas and growing demand from contractors for earlier visibility into private projects.

Mercator.ai provides commercial contractors with real-time insight into early-stage project activity. The platform synthesizes land and development documents, permitting signals, and project stakeholder data, enabling teams to replace weeks of manual research with targeted discovery.

Florida was selected due to its rapid population growth, large and expanding economy, and active construction market. The state leads the U.S. in net migration, driving demand across commercial, industrial, healthcare, and mixed-use development in major metros. With GDP exceeding $1.6 trillion, Florida combines scale with momentum, making it a natural expansion market for Mercator.ai.

Contractors across Florida cited structural challenges similar to those seen in Texas: limited access to private work, inconsistent visibility, and difficulty identifying decision-makers before projects reach public bid channels.

Mercator.ai addresses these challenges by surfacing early signals and relationship intelligence before projects are broadly marketed. Contractors often describe entrenched networks where the firms that see projects first build the relationships that ultimately win the work, a dynamic reported by customers in Texas and Florida.

“Your competitors are already using Mercator.ai. They hope you are not,” said Chloe Smith, CEO and co-founder of Mercator.ai. “In Texas, leading general contractors using Mercator.ai uncover more early private work in 30 days than many teams find in an entire quarter. Florida contractors face similar pressures.”

Smith said Florida stood out among expansion options. “Contractors told us the same story we heard in Texas. They need earlier visibility, a more qualified pipeline, and faster access to decision-makers. Florida has the characteristics of a market where Mercator.ai can deliver real impact.”

Mercator.ai launches in Florida with a full suite of capabilities: coverage of public and private commercial and industrial projects, early-stage signal detection, relationship mapping, real-time monitoring of project movement, and targeting tools.

Contractors using Mercator.ai report a threefold reduction in research time, earlier access to private opportunities, clearer relationship priorities, and more consistently qualified pipelines. “Pipeline performance should not depend on luck,” Smith added. “Early project detection gives teams the information they need to act at the right time.”

Contractors interested in early access to Florida project intelligence can visit www.mercator.ai.

About Mercator.ai

Mercator.ai is an AI-powered business development platform for commercial construction. Following rapid adoption in Texas by hundreds of business development and preconstruction professionals, the AI platform has become an essential tool for identifying private construction projects earlier in the development cycle.

Media Contact

Chloe Smith, Founder and CEO

chloe@mercator.ai

4038618076