<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Menlo Security Names Kate Terrell Chief Human Resources Officer
Business Wire

Menlo Security Names Kate Terrell Chief Human Resources Officer

di Business Wire

Tapped to lead people and places team across Menlo’s global operations


MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cyberHEATMenlo Security, a leader in cloud security, today announced that Kate Terrell has joined the company as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Reporting to Menlo co-founder and CEO, Amir Ben-Efraim, Terrell is chartered with leading and managing the company’s strategies for all aspects of HR including talent acquisition, talent management and development, engagement, communications, health and wellness initiatives, and outreach to the community.

Terrell was most recently the Chief People Officer at Aktana, a business intelligence company focused on strengthening the relationship between life-sciences enterprises and health care providers where she was responsible for creating and aligning the company’s people strategy to enable business results. Prior to joining Aktana, she was CHRO for Driscoll’s, a high-growth company with more than $3.5 Billion in sales. Terrell also held several leadership roles at Whirlpool, including leading human resources for the Global Product Development organization.

Terrell currently sits on the Cabrillo College Foundation board. She previously served as Board Chair of LeaderShape, a non-profit leadership development organization whose focus is to help young adults learn to live and lead with integrity.

“Kate is a proven leader with a great track record of developing a strong culture, a highly engaged workforce and high performing teams,” said Amir Ben-Efraim, Menlo co-founder and CEO. “Her experience across the wide spectrum of human resources, coupled with her strategic approach, will help ensure Menlo continues to execute at a high-level across all aspects of our business. I look forward to partnering with Kate as we continue to rapidly expand Menlo to better serve our customers for years to come.”

About Menlo Security

Menlo Security protects organizations from cyberattacks by eliminating the threat of malware from the web, documents, and email. Menlo Security’s patented isolation-powered cloud security platform scales to provide comprehensive protection across enterprises of any size, without requiring endpoint software or impacting the end user-experience. Menlo Security is trusted by major global businesses, including Fortune 500 companies, eight of the ten largest global financial services institutions, and large governmental institutions. Menlo Security is backed by Vista Equity Partners, Neuberger Berman, General Catalyst, American Express Ventures, Ericsson Ventures, HSBC, and JP Morgan Chase. Menlo Security is headquartered in Mountain View, California. www.menlosecurity.com.

Contacts

Media Contact
US – PAN Communications

menlosecurity@pancomm.com

UK – Origin Communications

menlo@origincomms.com

Articoli correlati

2022 State of Bot Mitigation Report: Growing Majority of Companies (69%) Lose Revenue Due to Bot-Driven Account Fraud

Business Wire Business Wire -
Despite Increased Investment in Bot Mitigation, Annual Report Shows Companies Continue to Struggle with Bot Attacks NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ATO--Kasada, provider...
Continua a leggere

Alcon Completes Availability of Clareon Portfolio with Clareon Toric During AAO 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
Clareon Toric, a glistening-free* toric intraocular lens with exceptional clarity and unrivaled stability, is rolling out across select practices...
Continua a leggere

Challenger Introduces “Points Play” and “Cash Play” Credits Feature to Reward Gamers for Playing Whether They Win or Lose

Business Wire Business Wire -
With These New In-Game Incentives, the Online Gaming Platform Doubles Down on Its Commitment to Democratize Access to Play-to-Earn...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
vodafone 5g

“Action for 5G”, al via la sesta edizione del bando di Vodafone

5G