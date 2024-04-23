Melanie McFaddin with Wiley Bros – Aintree Capital &Partners, LLC Represents Theoris, Inc. in its Acquisition by CoreTech Consulting Group, LLC

Home Business Wire Melanie McFaddin with Wiley Bros – Aintree Capital &Partners, LLC Represents Theoris,...
NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Melanie McFaddin, representative of Wiley Bros – Aintree Capital &Partners, LLC (“WBAC”) is pleased to announce its representation of Theoris, Inc. (“Theoris” and the “Company”) in its sale to CoreTech Consulting Group, LLC (“CoreTech”). Theoris’ addition to the CoreTech portfolio of companies expands its presence in the MidWest.


Theoris was founded in 1984 by Mike Cunnigham as Software Synergy, Inc. and was rebranded as Theoris in 2000. As the original premier IT staffing firm in the Indianapolis market, the Company has expanded over the last 40 years to service clients in 24 states including a focus in the Cincinnati, Chicago, and Philadelphia markets. Theoris has also expanded its service lines to include engineering staffing, software development, IT consulting and direct placement services. The Company provides high-quality candidates to top-tier companies within such verticals as financial services, medical device/life sciences, and manufacturing. “We are very excited to join the CoreTech family,” indicated Dave Lovell, President of Theoris. “Our combined abilities will open new opportunities for Theoris’ clients and facilitate growth in existing and new markets.”

CoreTech is a nationally-recognized group of professional staffing services providers and is a division of Magic Software (NASDAQ:MGIC), a publicly-traded company. CoreTech works with a wide variety of companies, including Fortune 1000 companies, providing individual consultants for contract and contract-to-hire assignments, configuring teams of technical consultants for assigned projects at customers’ sites, and candidates for full time placement. Its services include virtually all types of wireless and wireline telecom infrastructure technologies, IT infrastructure design and delivery, application development, project management, technology planning and implementation services for companies in the verticals of finance, insurance, government, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, media, retail and telecommunications.

“Melanie has been a trusted advisor to Theoris on the IT staffing marketplace for over 20 years. She was invaluable in helping us market the company in the right way and helping us select the right acquisition partner” affirmed George Huntley, COO of Theoris. “More importantly she stayed with us every step of the way to ensure we landed the plane safely for the benefit of all the parties.”

About Melanie McFaddin and Wiley Bros. – Aintree Capital &Partners, LLC

Wiley Bros.- Aintree Capital &Partners, LLC, is a 75-year-old firm located in Nashville, TN. Ms. McFaddin joined the firm in 2016 to initiate an investment banking practice. She has spent the last 25 years in M&A working for entrepreneurs who own middle-market companies that provide IT staffing, consulting, and solutions; management consulting; digital agency; IT and HR MSP and BPO; professional staffing; and the software toolsets that touch these spaces. She is a licensed 79 investment banker who possesses both a BBA and an MBA from the Bauer College of Business at The University of Houston. Please visit www.wileybros.com for more information.

