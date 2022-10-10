MeetingPlay + Aventri + eventcore Unveils New Name & Corporate Rebrand Reflecting Company’s Transformation

Combined entity emerges as the definitive event technology ecosystem to support visionary brands with all their events

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Following the merger of MeetingPlay and Aventri and the acquisition of eventcore earlier this year, these leading event technology companies are debuting today as one global leader in event management solutions: Stova. Marking another major milestone in the evolution of the consolidation of three major event technology pioneers, Stova is the most comprehensive platform in the industry for delivering exceptional experiences for global enterprise clients.

The new branding is rooted in the heritage, technology, and people of these three iconic brands – three drivers that have made the company and its portfolio what it is today. As the organization continues to look ahead, creating a strong, unified brand in the marketplace is essential while ensuring the new identity matches the innovative technology firm the company has become.

Born from the phrase “standing ovation”, “Stova” is a statement to the brand’s value of delivering synergistic, solutions-based products and services for event management that supports clients in creating epic experiences for events of any size and for every audience.

“ For over a decade, our three unique brands have offered innovative products and technologies to help brands deliver highly impactful events,” said Eric Lochner, CEO of Stova. “ We have immense pride in the consolidated entity we have created, and we’ve only just begun. We are deeply connected to our clients’ event landscape and will continue to invest in and build event technology solutions that consistently meet our clients’ changing needs to deliver epic events, every time. We’re excited to unveil an updated corporate name and branding that more accurately reflect the company we’ve become, a true one-stop-shop for our clients’ event technology needs.”

A sophisticated platform built for the new event ecosystem, Stova is an all-in-one event technology solution that partners with visionary brands to bring their individual goals, ideas, and experiences to life with award-winning, end-to-end technology and technology enabled services. Delivering a range of products and services, both bespoke and off-the-shelf, Stova offers capabilities for any event budget, size, and format from onsite and hybrid to fully virtual events.

Stova’s robust product portfolio, continued innovation and data integration, merger & acquisition strategy, and dedication to being a true client partner set the company apart from its competitors. The company is committed to providing a smooth planning process from start to finish and offering solutions for event planners and organizers to engage and excite attendees, manage and connect sponsors with attendees, measure impact and exceed expectations, reach growth goals, and so much more.

For more information about Stova visit www.stova.io.

About Stova

Stova, is the definitive event technology ecosystem with end-to-end solutions designed to flex for any event no matter the size or the location. Blending visionary technology with best-in-class service to close all the gaps in the planning process, Stova offers event organizers the most complete full-service event management solution. The company is the converging of three unique brands, MeetingPlay, Aventri and eventcore known for creating transformative experiences that delight event attendees and sponsors. Combined into one powerhouse solution – our end-to-end event management platform and technology enabled services support every step of the event life cycle from event creation and marketing to delivery through to analytics and reporting. For more information visit www.stova.io.

Contacts

Media:

Paige Callan



Laura Davidson Public Relations



paige@ldpr.com

646-568-3769