Meet the First Salt- and Sand-Resistant Fan: Big Ass Fans Releases the Haiku® Coastal

Introducing a first-of-its-kind outdoor fan engineered for coastal living and guaranteed to make a ‘Big Ass’ impact on the way you experience the shore.

LEXINGTON, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New from Big Ass Fans — the leading innovator in the industrial and commercial fan industry — comes Haiku® Coastal, a first-of-its-kind, marine-grade ceiling fan designed to endure the salty, sandy, sunny extremes of coastal living.





The Haiku Coastal fan has survived more rigorous testing than any fan ever so that you can enjoy your outdoor oasis with maximum comfort and peace of mind. With a sleek, modern design, Haiku Coastal can handle the heat, won’t fade in the sun, and looks good doing it. Here’s why Haiku Coastal stands out against the competition in cooling, outdoor luxury:

Haiku Coastal survived hurricane-force winds (163 mph) during performance durability testing.

Haiku Coastal’s IP56 rating indicates superior protection against solids and liquids. Its corrosion-resistant hardware and sealed electronics, LED, and canopy keep water where it belongs — on the outside.

Haiku Coastal is marine-grade, salt-spray tested, and showed zero signs of corrosion after 1,000+ hours of intense salt exposure.

Big Ass Fan’s patented stabilizer ensures the Haiku Coastal won’t break apart during a storm, no matter how extreme, which creates a safer outdoor space for you and your home.

With 25 years of experience keeping customers cool, Big Ass Fans believes that nothing should prevent you from enjoying your coastal home, inside and out. Haiku Coastal’s durability guarantees you can relax outdoors all summer long, no matter how hot it gets. The fan is remote operated with optional mobile app control, Bluetooth control, and 0–10V tie in. From design to functionality, Haiku Costal blends strength, elegance, and advanced technology to deliver a best-in-class product for outdoor comfort.

Offered in both matted black and matted white, the Haiku Coastal is now available for purchase. For more information about the product, please visit the Big Ass Fans website or bit.ly/haikucoastal to view the product page.

About Big Ass Fans

Bringing industry-leading airflow and energy savings to customers worldwide, Big Ass Fans exists to provide the best, most durable fans to fit any customer’s needs. Big Ass Fans is guided by the high-volume, low-speed (HVLS) airflow concept to make spaces more comfortable and efficient. From factories to homes and everywhere in between, Big Ass fans deliver comfort, style and energy savings that make life and work more enjoyable. To learn more about Big Ass Fans visit bigassfans.com.

Contacts

Sabrina Heffern



FleishmanHillard



sabrina.heffern@fleishman.com



636-357-2468