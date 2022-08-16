Home Business Wire MedZed Announces the Appointment of Andrey Ostrovsky, MD, FAAP to its Board...
MedZed Announces the Appointment of Andrey Ostrovsky, MD, FAAP to its Board of Directors

Former Chief Medical Officer of U.S. Medicaid Program joins industry leaders in advancing MedZed’s vision for reducing health disparities through innovation

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#healthequityMedZed, a leader in telehealth-enabled home care for complex patients, today announced the addition of Andrey Ostrovsky, MD, FAAP, to the company’s board of directors. Dr. Ostrovsky is the managing partner at Social Innovation Ventures, where he invests in and advises companies and non-profits dedicated to eliminating health disparities. He has deep experience across health policy, population health, value-based payment, and social determinants of health (SDoH). He has also worked on the front line of the opioid use disorder crisis, operating a series of methadone clinics in Baltimore, Md. He previously served as the chief medical officer for the Center for Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) Services.


“Dr. Ostrovsky’s leadership experience setting growth strategy and translating innovation into practice will be invaluable in advancing MedZed’s rapid growth and entrance into new markets,” said Scott Schell, MedZed’s chief executive officer. “I am honored to welcome him to the MedZed board, and I know his insights and expertise will play a critical role in helping us drive the evolution of our delivery and risk-bearing payment models.”

“Improving outcomes for people subject to disparities requires addressing social risk factors. MedZed is the glue between medical and social care that ensures patients’ social risk factors don’t get in the way of achieving wellness,” said Ostrovsky. “MedZed’s scalable model is the right approach at the right time for bringing integrated clinical care to these populations, and I am excited to help guide the next chapter of their growth and market leadership.”

About MedZed

MedZed, based in Atlanta with operations in seven states, partners with health insurers and other risk-bearing entities to coordinate and deliver social supports and telehealth-enabled, integrated clinical care to individuals with chronic conditions—at home or wherever they are. MedZed focuses exclusively on serving high-need individuals, who represent five percent of health plans’ members, but account for 50 percent of expenses. MedZed’s locally based field teams successfully locate and engage more than 50 percent of referred members, many of whom have not responded to traditional outreach efforts. MedZed’s rapidly scalable, cost-effective solutions provide high-touch service across geographies and support health plans in advancing health equity, reducing inappropriate utilization, and meeting regulatory requirements.

Contacts

Christa Smith

christa.smith@mymedzed.com

