MedtechWomen Announces Tenth Annual MedtechVision Conference

Conference to Connect Medtech Leaders at the Forefront of Healthcare Innovation

STANFORD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MedtechWomen today announced its tenth annual MedtechVision Conference, designed by and for women at the forefront of medical innovation. The conference, which is presented by MedtechWomen in partnership with Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign, will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Stanford University Francis C. Arrillaga Alumni Center.

MedtechVision 2022 will host experts from across the industry for a day of networking, learning and collaboration. Lisa Earnhardt, Executive Vice President, Medical Devices, at Abbott, will sit down for an executive interview moderated by Kate Garrett, Managing Partner at Sonder Capital, on the changing dynamics of the industry, and to share her insights and vision for 2023 and beyond. Melissa Muganzo Murphy, CEO of Muganzo Entertainment and executive producer and director of the 2022 documentary “The Big Hysto: A Black Womb Revolution,” will discuss hurdles in reproductive health and medical racism as the patient keynote speaker.

Panel topics include:

Diagnostic Renaissance: Ramping Up Rapid Testing and Remote Patient Monitoring

Remote Clinical Trials: Transitioning from the Traditional to the Modern

The Promise of Convergent Technologies

“We are thrilled to be back in person at an expanded venue with our Stanford Biodesign partners for the 2022 MedtechVision Conference,” said Deb Kilpatrick, MedtechWomen co-founder and co-CEO, Evidation Health. “This year’s conference theme – ‘Expanding Horizons’ – reflects the increasing complexity, connectivity and convergence of technologies that are driving innovation beyond the traditional realm of healthcare. We look forward to discussing what we can collectively do to fully realize their promise.”

As a sponsor of the MedtechVision Conference, Alira Health is publishing a state of the Medtech Industry Report especially for the summit. Estefi Alvarez, Ph.D., Associate Director, Global Market Access at Alira Health, will present an overview of medtech innovation and advancement in the past decade and a deep dive of the diagnostics market and its evolution, including commercial trends, key stakeholders and a future outlook.

The conference is supported by Platinum sponsors Medtronic and Abbott; Gold sponsor The Mullings Group; Silver sponsors Johnson & Johnson Innovation, McDermott Will & Emery, Baxter, Veranex, Fish & Richardson, Kilpatrick Townsend, Imperative Care, Goodwin, and ZIO iRhythm; Bronze sponsors RBrooks Group, Robins Kaplan LLP, Finn Partners, Edwards Lifesciences, Health+Commerce, and Venable LLP; In-Kind sponsors Sprig, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, California Life Sciences, and Alira Health; and Partners LSI, MedTech Innovator, Bolster, DeviceTalks, Device Alliance, Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign, and MedTech Color.

For more information and to register for the conference, visit medtechwomen.org.

About MedtechWomen

MedtechWomen is a 501c3 organization founded in 2010 by medtech executives to connect, educate and inspire fellow medtech women by creating an ongoing content-driven, solutions-oriented dialogue on the future of our industry. Dedicated to highlighting and promoting underrepresented medtech leaders inclusive of all races, ethnicities and gender identities, we envision a time when the medtech industry represents the diversity of our served populations, leading to improvements in diagnosis, treatment and outcomes. For more information visit www.medtechwomen.org.

