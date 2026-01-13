Medium & Large Calibre Military Ammunition Market Research and Technology Report 2025-2033: Enhanced Performance, Reduced Collateral Damage, and Advanced Materials Drive Next-Generation Munitions – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Medium & Large Calibre Military Ammunition - Market and Technology Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ammunition market is currently shaped by two key factors: the war in Ukraine and the urgency for increased production. The conflict has dramatically heightened ammunition consumption, revealing that Western nations were unprepared for high-intensity warfare against peer adversaries. In particular, European countries discovered they lacked sufficient stockpiles, falling far short of NATO's 30-day minimum requirement. As a result, governments are now revising their planning to maintain larger reserves, ensuring they are better equipped for sustained conflict scenarios.

This realization has exposed weaknesses in both stockpiles and industrial capacity, as defence production in recent decades had been scaled back to minimal levels, sufficient only for peacetime needs. The war has forced a shift in priorities, driving demand for greater capacity and resilience. Ammunition manufacturers are now under pressure to ramp up production quickly, but creating new production lines typically requires one to three years. To bridge the gap, strategies include acquiring underutilized lines and strengthening supply chains by investing in smaller suppliers.

While demand is strong and expected to remain so in the medium to long term, uncertainty surrounds what will happen once the war in Ukraine ends. Industry leaders are urged to pursue sustainable production models that balance immediate needs with long-term viability, focusing on consistent output rather than short-lived spikes. At the same time, competition is expected to intensify, particularly in Europe, where multiple countries are striving for national autonomy in ammunition production. The fragmented nature of the market raises questions about overcapacity and competitiveness in the years ahead.

Adding to these challenges are global trade tensions and tariffs, which disrupt supply chains, increase costs, and threaten economic stability. The United States, as the world's largest economy, plays a pivotal role in this dynamic, and concerns have been raised about the impact of protectionist policies. With new tariffs expected to take effect from mid-2025, their consequences will likely ripple across Europe and beyond. These developments highlight how both geopolitical conflicts and economic policies are converging to reshape the global ammunition market.

Report Scope

This report explores how conventional, unguided medium and large calibre ammunition are being procured and how the war in Ukraine is reshaping the market to its full extent. The volume and the value of the market is such, that it offers significant opportunities to new entrants and well-established manufacturers that want to further expand their market share. Even though the war in Ukraine might come to an end in the near-future, the security considerations and the need to refill stockpiles is such that it will provide a strong demand for the years to come.

The study provides in-depth insights procurement opportunities, mapping out the scope, scale, and timelines of opportunities worldwide. It also offers a solid understanding of the current situation in the medium and large calibre ammunition business landscape and what should be expected for the future.

Overview: A strong insight of the Medium and Large Military Ammunition market in the military market during 2025-2033, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments and sheds light on the emergence of new technologies.

A strong insight of the Medium and Large Military Ammunition market in the military market during 2025-2033, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments and sheds light on the emergence of new technologies. Market Dynamics: Snapshots into the technological developments in the medium and large calibre military ammunition market. It also analyses the market landscape in key regions, how that is shaped by the war in Ukraine and the political and regulatory efforts undertaken to address a series of issues.

Snapshots into the technological developments in the medium and large calibre military ammunition market. It also analyses the market landscape in key regions, how that is shaped by the war in Ukraine and the political and regulatory efforts undertaken to address a series of issues. Segment Analysis: Insights into the various calibres, end-use and regions from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Insights into the various calibres, end-use and regions from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment. Regional Analysis: Insights into the systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Insights into the systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region. Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of the competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a SWOT analysis.

Reasons to Buy

Insights into the global efforts to scale up medium and large calibre military ammunition production and meet the demands of the war in Ukraine and the urgent need to replenish stockpiles.

Defines and thoroughly analyses the factors that deeply change the face of the market, including overarching political decisions and policies, business collaborations and initiatives, reshaping of the supply chain and critical raw materials required in production.

Offers clarity and top level information on ammunition produced in certain regions and what is offered as an assistance to Ukraine, thereby shaping procurement worldwide.

Illustrates opportunities and risks within the market so that the reader can make informed decisions to better develop one's business.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Trends and Insights

1.2 Main Findings

1.3 Key Conclusions

2 Introduction

3 Technologies and Developments

3.1 Technology overview

3.2 Improving ammunition characteristics

3.3 Reducing collateral damage

3.4 Raw materials in the production of ammunition

3.4.1 Propellants

3.5 Maintaining ammunition and modern technology

3.6 New ammunition developments

3.6.1 Rheinmetall enhanced Kinetic Energy

3.6.2 Ramjet artillery shells

3.6.3 Explosives and Insensitive Munition (IE)

3.7 Technological developments in Russia and China

4 Critical Raw Materials

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Medium & large calibre military ammunition market volume distribution over forecast period by Region

5.3 Competitive landscape

5.4 Europe

5.4.1 European Union

5.4.2 Baltic region

5.4.3 Nordic region

5.4.4 Czech Republic - Slovakia

5.4.5 France

5.4.6 Germany

5.4.7 Poland

5.4.8 Ukraine

5.5 North America

5.5.1 United States

5.5.2 Canada

5.6 Asia-Pacific

5.6.1 Australia

5.7 Supplying Ukraine with ammunition and lessons learned

6 Market Dynamics and Forecast Factors

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Segmentation

6.3 Drivers

6.4 Trends

6.5 Opportunities

6.6 Challenges

6.7 Forecast Factors

6.7.1 Support to Ukraine

6.7.2 US

6.7.3 EU

6.7.4 Czech Initiative

6.7.5 Other countries - Non-NATO members

7 Country Analysis

7.1 Overview

8 Medium & Large Calibre Military Ammunition Market to 2033 by Region

8.1 Medium & Large Calibre Military Ammunition market by Region overview

8.2 Medium & Large Calibre Military Ammunition market Region by Launch Platform overview

8.2.1 North America market by Launch Platform overview

8.2.2 Europe market by Launch Platform overview

8.2.3 Asia Pacific market by Launch Platform overview

8.2.4 Middle-East & Africa market by Launch Platform overview

8.2.5 Latin America market by Launch Platform overview

8.3 Medium & Large Calibre Military Ammunition market Region by Calibre overview

9 Medium & Large Calibre Military Ammunition Market to 2033 by Launch Platform

9.1 Medium & Large Calibre Military Ammunition market by Launch Platform overview

9.2 Medium & Large Calibre Military Ammunition market Launch Platform by Region overview

9.2.1 Land market by Region overview

9.2.2 Aerial market by Region overview

9.2.3 Naval market by Region overview

9.3 Medium & Large Calibre Military Ammunition market Launch Platform by Calibre overview

10 Medium & Large Calibre Military Ammunition Market to 2033 by Calibre

10.1 Medium & Large Calibre Military Ammunition market by Calibre overview

10.2 Medium & Large Calibre Military Ammunition market Calibre by Region overview

10.2.1 Anti-Tank Ammunition market by Region overview

10.2.2 Anti-Tank Rockets market by Region overview

10.2.3 20mm to 100mm market by Region overview

10.2.4 105mm to 199mm market by Region overview

10.2.5 Above 200mm market by Region overview

10.3 Medium & Large Calibre Military Ammunition market Calibre by Launch Platform overview

11 Opportunity Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Compound Growth Rates

11.3 Inventory Analysis

12 Companies

12.1 BAE Systems plc

12.1.1 Introduction

12.1.2 Products and services

12.1.3 Recent developments and contracts

12.1.4 SWOT Analysis

12.2 Chemring Group plc

12.3 Czechoslovak Group

12.4 Day & Zimmermann

12.5 Diehl Defence (Diehl Group)

12.6 EDGE Group PJSC

12.7 General Dynamics Corporation

12.8 KNDS Group

12.9 MKE (Makine ve Kimya Endustrisi) Inc.

12.10 Nammo AS

12.11 NIOA Pty Ltd

12.12 Northrop Grumman Corporation

12.13 PGZ Group S.A.- Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa

12.14 Poongsan

12.15 Rheinmetall AG

12.16 Thales

13 Results and Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iak52s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900