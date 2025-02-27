MEDITECH Expanse Genomics and GenomOncology Integration Drives Targeted Cancer Treatments at Frederick Health

Clinicians experience a spike in suggested treatment changes and increase in precision medicine and clinical trial referrals.

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frederick Health (Frederick, MD) recently launched a first-of-its-kind precision medicine integration that enhances their decision support capabilities with intuitive recommendations that are tailored to the individual patient and their cancer’s specific characteristics. The integration between MEDITECH’s Expanse Genomics solution and GenomOncology's Precision Oncology Platform expands access to comprehensive precision medicine information within their Expanse EHR, including Expanse Oncology.

This groundbreaking integration allows clinicians - including oncologists, genetic counselors, and the clinical trials teams - to receive recommendations for therapies and clinical trials specifically designed to incorporate the mutational pathway, patient demographics, genetic history, and additional clinical information. Clinicians can also leverage up-to-date key genetic information, including interpretations and hotspot details. The advanced data and clinical recommendations are embedded directly within the clinicians’ workflows to drive true precision care.

“We continue to enhance our Precision Medicine & Genetics program through Expanse Genomics and now our partnership with GenomOncology’s platform, including treatment options with clinical trials and approved therapies,” said Frederick Health Vice President and CIO Jackie Rice. “This capability is a differentiator in the healthcare market and has allowed us to empower our clinicians with enhanced decision support capabilities that help them to carry out our mission of positively impacting the well-being of every individual in our community.”

Since their launch, the impact on Frederick Health patients has been astounding. In the first six months, Frederick Health recorded 96 patients who received a treatment change based on the advanced recommendations that target the genetics of each patient’s individual cancer. Clinicians can easily opt to implement these suggested treatments, knowing they are identifying the right treatment plan the first time.

Clinical trial referrals have skyrocketed, with Frederick Health noting 56 new referrals to their own clinical trials program within the first six months. Previously, the organization only averaged two clinical trial referrals in the six months prior to go-live. Having this information readily accessible to clinicians allows them to seek alternate treatment options, including clinical trials hosted by Frederick Health, which could both prove lifesaving and allow them to continue to treat patients in-house.

“We are excited to share the very positive results Frederick Health is experiencing shortly after implementing this first-of-its-kind Expanse Genomics and GenomOncology Precision Oncology Platform,” said MEDITECH’s Manager of Product Management Jennifer Ford. “This integration marries the vast amount of data in the EHR with the latest precision oncology insights, allowing clinicians to view and act upon specifically matched therapies and clinical trials, all within their everyday EHR workflow. The incorporation of true precision medicine within the EHR is already changing the way oncologists treat patients today, and promises better patient outcomes in the future.”

Clinicians have also reported greater satisfaction with processes. Based on user satisfaction surveys, there was a 36% improvement in clinician satisfaction with the process of selecting therapies and clinical trials, as well as a 33% improvement in satisfaction with the integration of the functions used for selecting therapies and clinical trials.

“Our collaboration with MEDITECH and Frederick Health has delivered measurable improvements in precision oncology care, with 96 patients receiving optimized treatment plans and a remarkable increase in clinical trial referrals in just six months," said GenomOncology Vice President of Client Services Bryan Storch. "The GenomOncology Precision Oncology Platform, integrated with MEDITECH Expanse Genomics, is enabling Frederick Health clinicians to consistently identify and implement genetics-based treatment options, while significantly expanding access to potentially life-saving clinical trials. These results demonstrate how our combined technologies are transforming the way cancer care is delivered at the community level.”

Learn more about the Expanse Genomics solution and GenomOncology Precision Oncology integration in a 30-minute on-demand webinar where MEDITECH’s Manager of Clinical Product Management Jennifer Ford, and GenomOncology’s Vice President of Product Innovation James Cole, PhD, dive into how our integrated solutions empower clinicians and researchers to develop impactful treatment strategies.

Hear directly from Frederick Health at HIMSS25, where Clinical Director of Precision Medicine and Genetics Patricia Rice, and Vice President and CIO Jackie Rice will present Expanding Use Cases for Genomics: A Precision Medicine Update. Patricia will also participate in a panel discussion, “Patient-Driven Healthcare: How EHR Technology is Fueling the Precision Medicine Revolution,” in MEDITECH Booth #972 on Tuesday, March 4, at 11:30 a.m.

To learn more about Frederick Health's success with Expanse Genomics, download the case study Frederick Health Streamlines Genetic Test Ordering and Result Processes by Over 50% Using Expanse Genomics.

About MEDITECH

MEDITECH empowers healthcare organizations around the globe to expand their vision of what’s possible with Expanse, the world’s most intelligent EHR platform. Expanse answers the demands of an overburdened workforce with personalized workflows, intuitive functionality, interoperable systems, and innovative AI applications, all working together to drive better outcomes. See why thousands of healthcare organizations in 27 countries and territories choose Expanse. Visit ehr.meditech.com and follow us on YouTube, LinkedIn, X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

Rose McCarthy

Public Relations and Media Relations Manager

MEDITECH

rmccarthy@meditech.com