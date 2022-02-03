Medidata Experts Address Operationalizing Decentralized Clinical Trials and AI Predictive Models at SCOPE Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, will be sharing insights into new decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) and AI technologies as a signature sponsor of the annual Summit for Clinical Ops Executives (SCOPE), February 7-10. Medidata experts will be participating in multiple presentations covering a range of innovative solutions to advance clinical trial planning, management, and operations.

“ Our industry has been driven, and in many ways pushed, to innovate over the past two years. SCOPE is a great opportunity for us to share our insights about where clinical trials are headed, and to join conversations with our peers as we work together to serve patients,” said Jackie Kent, chief customer officer at Medidata. “ In addition to our presentations and panels at SCOPE, we are proud to be part of the judging panel selecting the 2022 Participant Engagement Award winner, an honor afforded to us as the winner in 2021.”

Presentations:

Building an End-to-end Study Planning and Execution Predictive Platform – A Collaboration Between PPD and Medidata Acorn AI



– Fareed Melhem, SVP, Medidata Acorn AI and John Van Hoy, Executive Director, Data Science & Advanced Analytics, PPD, part of Thermo Fisher Scientific



As biopharma companies require better site feasibility and forecasting to manage their clinical studies, Medidata Acorn AI and PPD have collaborated to build predictive models and technology combined with data to enhance these efforts and deliver real-time trial management.

Faster, Smarter, Safer: Three Clinical Data Management Practices for the New Data Normal



– Wayne Walker, SVP, Rave Platform Technology



This presentation will explore the changing data landscape and its challenges, and describe three pillars for modernizing clinical data management technology and processes to deliver higher quality data and critical insights, faster.

From CRFs to Sensors: Operationalizing Digital Data Oversight for Today’s DCTs



– Lisa Moneymaker, SVP, Clinical Operations Technologies



Digital capabilities including centralized monitoring, electronic patient-reported outcomes, and wearable sensors are enabling clinical trial decentralization at scale. This session explores how DCTs have evolved and elevated RBQM (risk-based quality management) strategies towards the “new normal” for clinical operations.

Site Budgeting & Payments: Keep the Fundamentals while Introducing Innovation to Financial Management



– Meghan Harrington, VP, Clinical Financial Management



Participants in this session will learn how to optimize what we know already works well, and hear industry examples of fresh approaches to managing budget and payment processes.

Stronger Together: How Can a Partnership Unlock the Key to DCT?



– Kelly McKee, VP, Patient Registries and Recruitment, Patient Cloud and Irfan Khan, CEO Circuit Clinical



This presentation, in partnership with Circuit Clinical, will look at what it takes to optimize the patient experience by utilizing connected capabilities from patient to sponsor.

When Applying a DCT/ DtP Model, Everyone’s a Winner!



– Marc Kaufman, Director, RTSM Customer Adoption and Value Realization



This presentation will explore how a direct to patient shipping model and process provides great benefits to supply managers, sites, sponsors and patients.

Learn more about our presence at SCOPE 2022 and engage with us at our show page.

Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

