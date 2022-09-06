MediaKind’s Enhanced MK Engage Solution Maximizes the Power of Live Media Content

The cloud -based media and monetization platform enables content owners, broadcasters, and TV operators to stream large events at scale

New enhancements to MK Engage include synchronized video playback and flexible content monetization, enabling customers to deliver different tiers of value to end-users

Enriched technology service will make its IBC debut (Amsterdam, September 9-12, 2022), where visitors will experience how it meets the challenges of the streaming market

FRISCO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MediaKind today announces new enhancements to MK Engage, its comprehensive streaming technology service for video production, streaming, and audience engagement. Built on a modular framework, MK Engage covers the entire streaming pipeline from ingest to delivery, enabling sports franchises and live content providers to increase fan engagement opportunities while exploring new revenue streams. The cloud-agnostic solution leverages MediaKind’s rich end-to-end portfolio and deep expertise in delivering advanced video and cloud workflow operations to enable all media companies to launch new live streaming services rapidly at scale.

MK Engage manages the entire process of launching and running a streaming service, including subscription and advertising tiers, high video quality of experience, and the capability to build customized experiences. New to the service is a synchronized video playback feature, allowing MediaKind’s customers to align the video player frame with the frontend and open new use cases within the live streaming experience. For example, a sports broadcaster can show which player is in possession of the ball, which golfer is teeing up on the golf course, or display a live leaderboard during a motorcar race. It also allows venues showing live games, such as betting shops, bars, and stadiums, to experience the same goal or touchdown at the same moment in time, regardless of latency in the feed or the device or platform being used.

Boris Felts, Chief Product Officer, MediaKind, said: “With MK Engage, our goal is to provide a premium video streaming engine that lets live content providers focus on their core mission: designing a great experience and serving great content to delight their audience. We are proud to unveil significant enhancements to MK Engage, offering a quality solution that saves customers time and money when building their streaming platforms. Through MK Engage’s enhanced video synchronization feature, we are pushing the boundaries of the user experience, offering customers unprecedented control and management over their service, and opening the door to increased revenue streams, personalization, and real-time audience engagement.”

MK Engage has also been equipped with more flexible monetization functionalities, enabling media companies to boost revenues via live and old content. The new enhancements enable media companies to spin up free, ad-supported TV channels their customers can access without signing in, bringing new life to on-demand content libraries. They can also segment different parts of the live feed and monetize individual streams that were previously difficult to do, such as the final quarter of a basketball game or a penalty shootout at the end of a soccer match. Live content can be recorded, packaged, and delivered to video-on-demand platforms through simplified workflows and managed by MediaKind’s CMS.

“MK Engage removes the burden of building and operating a live streaming service,” continued Felts. “By taking on the technical, operational, and scaling challenges behind complex live streaming workflows, we’re empowering the industry to better monetize their live content while ensuring the best possible streaming experiences for end-users.”

MediaKind will demonstrate the full spectrum of features that MK Engage offers at IBC 2022 (#1.D09). To book a meeting with MediaKind at IBC 2022, click here: https://hubs.ly/Q01g8Rx80

