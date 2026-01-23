Mediacom Communications Appoints Interim Chief Executive Officer

MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mediacom Communications today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Giuseppe B. Commisso as its Vice Chairman and interim Chief Executive Officer. Giuseppe has been with Mediacom Communications for almost two decades, in roles of increasing responsibility, including most recently as Group Vice President, Corporate Finance, and as a member of the Board of Directors. This appointment was made shortly before the death of Rocco B. Commisso, Mediacom Communications founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“My father, Rocco, was an incredible visionary and helped shape the cable industry over a career that spanned almost 50 years,” said Giuseppe B. Commisso. “I am honored to have the trust and support of the Board, and look forward to working with Mediacom Communications’ incredibly talented management team to continue to provide great service to our customers and navigate our ever-evolving industry. My father laid the groundwork for a bright future at Mediacom Communications, and I intend to execute on his vision with integrity and dedication.”

In addition to his involvement at Mediacom, Giuseppe B. Commisso serves as a member of the Board of Directors of ACF Fiorentina, a Florence-based soccer club playing in the first division Serie A league in Italy. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Columbia University and participated in Harvard Business School’s Cable Executive Management Program sponsored by the CTAM Educational Foundation.

ABOUT MEDIACOM COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom offers high-speed data, video, phone, and mobile services to over 3 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.

