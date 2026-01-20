Mediacom Communications Announces Date for Memorial Service in Italy for Rocco B. Commisso

MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mediacom Communications today announced details for a memorial service in Italy honoring its founder, chairman, and chief executive officer, Rocco B. Commisso.

The service will be held at the Duomo di Firenze — Cattedrale di Santa Maria del Fiore, located at Piazza del Duomo, 50122 Florence, Italy, on Monday, January 26, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. local time.

“Many of my father’s happiest days were spent in Florence,” said Giuseppe B. Commisso, son of Rocco B. Commisso. “His passion and love for Fiorentina and the Florentines gave him inspiration and purpose. We welcome the people of Florence to join our family in celebrating his life at the Duomo di Firenze.”

In this moment of great sadness, our heartfelt thoughts are with everyone at Fiorentina—its staff, players, and employees; all those who knew Rocco; the entire Viola community; and, above all, the boys and girls who will continue to carry the Viola colors and the memory of our Rocco throughout Italy and around the world.

