Media Alert: Rambus To Showcase CXL Solutions at SC22

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS):

What: Supercomputing 2022 (SC22) Who: Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider Where: CXL Consortium Booth #2838 Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center 650 S. Griffin Street Dallas, TX 75202 United States When: November 13-18, 2022. The Conference begins at 8:30 a.m. PT

Join Rambus at Supercomputing 2022 in the CXL Consortium Booth #2838 and check out a live demo of Rambus CXL 2.0 interface IP. The demo will show a CXL 2.0 Type 3 endpoint using the Rambus CXL 2.0 controller interoperating with a CXL host.

To learn more about Rambus CXL solutions at SC22, visit us at the CXL Consortium Booth #2838. For more details on the latest Rambus chip, high-speed memory, SerDes interface IP and CXL solutions, as well as security IP solutions, visit rambus.com.

Follow Rambus:

Company website: rambus.com

Rambus blog: rambus.com/blog

Twitter: @rambusinc

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/rambus

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RambusInc

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world’s data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Contacts

Press Contact:

Cori Pasinetti



Rambus Corporate Communications



t: (650) 309-6226



cpasinetti@rambus.com