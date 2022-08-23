Home Business Wire Media Alert: Rambus to Present at Deutsche Bank 2022 Technology Conference
Business Wire

Media Alert: Rambus to Present at Deutsche Bank 2022 Technology Conference

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer, today announced that Desmond Lynch, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the Deutsche Bank 2022 Technology Conference on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 11:15 a.m. PT.

The presentation will be available through a webcast which can be accessed on the Rambus Investor Relations website at investor.rambus.com. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the website following the event.

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world’s data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Contacts

Nicole Noutsios

Rambus Investor Relations

(510) 315-1003

rambus@nmnadvisors.com

Articoli correlati

EACO Corporation Reports Record Quarterly Net Sales and Record 3rd Quarter Net Income

Business Wire Business Wire -
ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#earnings--EACO Corporation (OTCMKTS:EACO) today reported the results for its quarter ended May 31, 2022. Net sales, net income...
Continua a leggere

Nextdoor to Present at the 2022 Evercore ISI Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KIND) today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Sarah Friar, and Chief Financial Officer,...
Continua a leggere

Okta Names Emilie Choi to Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Okta, Inc. (Nasdaq: OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, today announced that Emilie Choi, President and Chief...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

EACO Corporation Reports Record Quarterly Net Sales and Record 3rd Quarter Net Income

Business Wire