Media Alert: Rambus To Demonstrate DDR5 DIMM Chipset at IntelON

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DDR5–Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS):

What:

 

IntelON

 

 

 

Who:

 

Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider

 

 

 

Where:

 

Booth #101

 

 

San Jose McEnery Convention Center

 

 

150 W San Carlos Street

 

 

San Jose, CA 95113, United States

 

 

 

When:

 

September 27-28, 2022. The Conference begins at 9 a.m. PT

Join Rambus at IntelON and view a demo of our DDR5 Registering Clock Driver (RCD), Serial Presence Detect (SPD) Hub and Temperature Sensor (TS) that enable new levels of performance in DDR5 memory modules for servers, storage systems and PCs.

The DDR5 RCD is the primary control plane chip which distributes clock and command/address signals to the DRAM devices on a Registered Dual Inline Memory Module (RDIMM). The SPD Hub handles communication from the RDIMM to the Baseboard Management Controller (BMC). Utilized in RDIMMs, SODIMMs and UDIMMs, the DDR5 SPD Hub reduces initialization time and supports a higher rate of polling and real-time control. Thermal information from the temperature sensors can be used to manage cooling fan speed. Additionally, the DRAM refresh rate can now be more finely managed to provide for higher performance or higher retention, and if the RDIMM is running too hot, bandwidth can be throttled as needed to reduce the thermal load.

View a demonstration of the DDR5 RCD, SPD Hub and TS chips operating in 4800 MT/s DDR5 RDIMMs at Rambus Booth #101. To learn more about Rambus DDR5 solutions at IntelON, visit us at Booth #101. For more details on the latest Rambus chip, high-speed memory and SerDes interface IP solutions, as well as security IP solutions, visit rambus.com.

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world’s data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Contacts

Press Contact:
Cori Pasinetti

Rambus Corporate Communications

t: (650) 309-6226

cpasinetti@rambus.com

