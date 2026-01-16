MEDIA ALERT: LogicMonitor CEO Christina Kosmowski to Speak at Davos on Trust, Resilience, and What It Really Takes to Scale AI

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LogicMonitor, the AI-first hybrid observability platform powering the next generation of digital infrastructure, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Christina Kosmowski will participate in a series of high-profile panels and discussions during the 2026 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.

Across Davos, Kosmowski will join global leaders to tackle the hard realities of AI at scale. Trust. Resilience. And what it really takes when AI moves out of pilots and into production, where real systems, real businesses, and real people are on the line. Because scaling AI looks simple in a presentation. Keeping it reliable, observable, and resilient in the real world is where the work actually starts.

Where & When

Monday, January 19

Compass for Europe Summit

The AI Revolution: Human, Social and Financial Implications. Best Practices from Silicon Valley.

Time: 11:15–11:30 a.m. CET

Hotel Grischa, Talstrasse 3, Davos Moderator: Jeremy Kahn, AI Editor, Fortune

Jeremy Kahn, AI Editor, Fortune Speakers include: Christina Kosmowski, CEO, LogicMonitor Neeti Mehta Shukla, Co-Founder, Automation Anywhere Lila Tretikov, Head of AI Strategy, NEA



Wednesday, January 21

CNBC Panel

CNBC IOT Powering the Digital Economy: Energy, Efficiency, and the future of AI

Time: 3:00-4:00 p.m. CET

3:00-4:00 p.m. CET Location: CNBC House, Old Gallery Scheider, Promenade 68, Davos Platz

CNBC House, Old Gallery Scheider, Promenade 68, Davos Platz Moderator : Dan Murphy, Anchor and Correspondent, CNBC International

: Dan Murphy, Anchor and Correspondent, CNBC International Panelists include : Christina Kosmowski, CEO LogicMonitor KR Sridhar, Founder, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Bloom Energy Nigel Vaz, CEO, Publicis Sapient Magali Anderson, Board Member, Anglo American

:

Friday, January 23

World Economic Forum Panel

How High Can Unicorns Fly?

Time: 10:15-11:00 a.m. CET

10:15-11:00 a.m. CET Location: Spotlight (Zone B), Congress Centre

Spotlight (Zone B), Congress Centre Panelists include: Christina Kosmowski, CEO, LogicMonitor Nacho De Marco, CEO, BairesDev



Discussion Topics

Across her Davos conversations, Kosmowski will dig into how organizations actually scale AI without breaking their workforce, their infrastructure, or their credibility. How AI boosts performance when it’s observable. How resilience is built, not promised. And why competing in an AI-first economy takes more than ambition. It takes visibility, discipline, and the guts to invest before things go sideways.

AI doesn’t win by magic. It wins by being run well.

Media Availability

Christina Kosmowski will be available for select media interviews during the World Economic Forum. Advance coordination required.

About LogicMonitor

LogicMonitor® is the AI-first hybrid observability platform powering the next generation of digital infrastructure. Powered by Edwin AI, it delivers visibility and actionable intelligence across on-premises, cloud, and edge environments. By predicting issues before they strike and optimizing resources in real time, LogicMonitor helps enterprises protect margins, accelerate innovation, and deliver flawless digital experiences. Visit www.logicmonitor.com and follow LogicMonitor on LinkedIn and X.

FAQs

Who is Christina Kosmowski, and why is she speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos?

Christina Kosmowski is the Chief Executive Officer of LogicMonitor, an AI-first enterprise technology company that helps organizations gain visibility and control across increasingly complex digital infrastructure. She is speaking at the 2026 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos because of her leadership at the intersection of artificial intelligence, enterprise transformation, and responsible AI adoption, as well as her experience guiding organizations from experimentation to scalable real-world impact.

Why is Christina Kosmowski an important voice on AI and enterprise transformation at Davos?

Christina brings a practitioner perspective shaped by leading enterprises through the realities of deploying AI at scale. Her experience emphasizes outcomes over hype, focusing on how artificial intelligence can improve operational resilience, performance, and long-term competitiveness when it is implemented responsibly and aligned to core business needs.

What perspective does LogicMonitor bring to Davos discussions on AI?

LogicMonitor brings a real-world enterprise perspective on how AI must be operationalized to be trusted, governed, and effective. As an AI-first company operating at the infrastructure layer, LogicMonitor provides insight into how visibility, accountability, and operational confidence are essential to turning AI from experimentation into measurable business value while supporting responsible enterprise adoption.

