MEDIA ALERT: Flashpoint Leaders to Present and Participate at GEOINT Symposium 2024

Expert-led sessions by Flashpoint to highlight open-source intelligence solutions (OSINT) insights and techniques

KISSIMMEE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DevOps–Flashpoint, the industry leader in threat data and intelligence, today announced that industry experts, Andrew Borene, Executive Director for Flashpoint National Security Solutions (FNSS), and Alanah Crocker, Training Director, will present at the GEOINT 2024 Symposium taking place May 5-8 in Kissimmee, Florida. The GEOINT Symposium is the premier event that gathers professionals from various sectors, including government, military, industry, and academia, to explore the latest developments and applications in geospatial intelligence.


Borene, a sought-after commentator on the intersection of geopolitical and cybersecurity world events, will speak on breaking down silos within OSINT and GEOINT practitioners to foster deeper collaboration and cohesion, ultimately strengthening national security. Crocker will lead a session exploring how unique online communities influence international conflicts and real-world events.

In addition to speaking, the company is also an exhibitor at this year’s event. Company representatives will be on hand to demonstrate and speak to how FNSS helps government agencies and intelligence teams generate tailored intelligence to inform, operate, defend, and influence against cyber and physical risks. By delivering industry-leading open-source intelligence (OSINT) solutions, investigations support, and finished intelligence, FNSS supports requirements across a wide range of national security and supporting agency missions.

Flashpoint presentations are as follows:

Training Session: Cyber-Social: How OSINT Reveals the Real-world Impact of Online Chat

Alanah Crocker, Training Director

Sun Ballroom 1-2

Tuesday, May 7 • 7:30 AM

Lightning Talk: Why GEOINT and OSINT are a Match Made in Heaven

Andrew Borene, Executive Director for Global Security

Innovation Hub, Exhibit Hall 2219

Wednesday, May 8 • 1:10 PM

Flashpoint representatives are available for meetings and platform demonstrations. To arrange a meeting with a representative contact fnss-team@flashpoint.io.

WHAT:

GEOINT Symposium

WHO:

Flashpoint National Security Solutions

WHERE:

Booth 2334

Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center

6000 W Osceola Pkwy

Kissimmee, FL

WHEN:

May 5-8, 2024

REGISTRATION:

Visit Link

About Flashpoint

Flashpoint is the pioneering leader in threat data and intelligence. We empower commercial enterprises and government agencies to decisively confront complex security challenges, reduce risk, and improve operational resilience amid fast-evolving threats. Through the Flashpoint Ignite platform, we deliver unparalleled depth, breadth and speed of data from highly relevant sources, enriched by human insights. Our solutions span cyber threat intelligence, vulnerability intelligence, geopolitical risk, physical security, fraud and brand protection. The result: our customers safeguard critical assets, avoid financial loss, and protect lives. Discover more at flashpoint.io.

