MEDIA ALERT: Chipotle CISO and Attivo Networks CTO to Host RH-ISAC 2021 Session on Securing Directory Services for Retail and Hospitality

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Attivo Networks®, the experts in preventing identity privilege escalation and detecting lateral movement attacks, today announced it will host a virtual interactive session at the 2021 RH-ISAC Cyber Intelligence Summit, titled: “Looking Through the Eyes of an Attacker: Targeting Active Directory in the Retail Industry.” Dave Estlick, CISO at Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Tony Cole, CTO at Attivo Networks, will discuss the value of modern security for directory services and share ways that retail and hospitality organizations are minimizing Active Directory risk.

WHO: Dave Estlick, CISO, Chipotle & Tony Cole, Chief Technology Officer, Attivo Networks

WHAT: Breakout Session: Looking Through the Eyes of an Attacker: Targeting Active Directory in the Retail Industry

Active Directory services are a primary source of entry for attackers. The reason? It’s an easy target. Active Directory is widely used in retail organizations, and most often regarded as operational infrastructure rather than a gateway to high-value assets and data that requires security measures such as cyber-hygiene and attention to configuration mishaps.

Grab a seat for an in-depth fireside chat between Dave Estlick and Tony Cole as they:

  • Dig deep into the mind of an attacker and why they target directory services
  • Share perspectives and observations about real-world use cases
  • Offer simple steps for protecting your environment

WHEN: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 12:05 – 12:35 PM EST

WHERE: Two-day virtual 2021 RH-ISAC Cyber Intelligence Summit.

To register for the event, visit Eventbrite to reserve your spot.

MEDIA: Tony Cole is available for interviews by request. If you are interested in expert commentary for any upcoming stories, please reach out to Matter Communications at PRAttivo@matternow.com.

Contacts

Loren Guertin and Andrew Petro

Matter on behalf of Attivo Networks

PRAttivo@matternow.com

